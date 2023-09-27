E-Factor Experiences Limited Announces IPO Opening on September 27, 2023, and Listing on NSE Emerge  

New Delhi (India), September 27: E-Factor Experiences Limited is pleased to announce the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for subscription on September 27, 2023, with the subscription period set to conclude on October 03, 2023. The company’s shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform.

E-Factor Experiences Limited is offering its equity shares in the price range of Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share, as stated in a company statement. The primary objective of this IPO is to raise Rs 25.92crore at the upper price band. Each lot consists of 1600 equity shares.

The offering comprises a total of 34,56, 000 equity shares, with specific allocations for different investor categories. The allocation includes 984,000 equity shares are reserved for Anchor Investors, 6,56,000 equity shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 492,800 shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 1,148,800 shares for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), and 174,400 shares set aside for market makers.

Hem Securities Limited is the appointed book running lead manager for the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. has been selected as the registrar.

E-Factor Experiences Ltd, Incorporated in 2003, is engaged in creating & providing hassle free and unique experiences through its diverse event services that include Institutional Turnkey Assignments, Private & Social Events, Tourism Events Management., Tech based-cultural light & and sound shows at locations of national heritage & large, Sporting Events. The Private & Social Events include managing turnkey Weddings and personal & business milestone celebrations. The major events handled include setting of Eco Retreats, Odisha, DotFest, Bhubaneshwar, Mandu Festival, FIDE Chess Olympiad etc as well as the permanent light and sound shows at marqueelocations like Gateway of India, Mumbai etc.

The company’s financial performance has been impressive, with revenue from operations of 11,926.16 Lakhs in FY2022-23, increasing from Rs. 5,661.55 Lakhs in FY2021-22, E-Factor Experiences Limited achieved PAT of Rs. 761.53 lakhs in FY2022-23, which was 253.25lakhs in FY 2021-22. Also, the net worth of the company was 349.37 Lakhs in FY2021-22, which increased to 1,101.67 in FY2022-23

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the company’s prospectus and consider participating in this exciting opportunity as E-Factor Experiences Limited looks forward to its IPO launch on September 27, 2023.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.efactor4u.com/

