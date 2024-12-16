Earth Companions Foundation Aligns with UNSDG Goals Through Medical Conference on Rising Diseases and Climate Change

On December 1 2024 the Earth Companions Foundation in collaboration with HealthViews Online hosted a groundbreaking Medical Conference at The Regenza by Tunga Navi Mumbai Centered around the theme Rising Diseases Changing Climate A Unified Call for Healthcare Action the event aligned its mission with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals UNSDGs to address the dual challenges of climate change and global health crises

Supporting UNSDGs Through Actionable Dialogues

The conference brought together healthcare professionals environmental advocates and thought leaders to explore innovative sustainable solutions The discussions supported the following UNSDGs

Goal 3 Good Health and WellBeing The event emphasized the importance of strengthening sustainable healthcare systems to tackle the growing prevalence of climateinduced diseases

Experts like Dr Om P Kharbanda and Dr Farooque Sheikh underscored the urgent need for climateresilient health strategies to mitigate risks to human health

Goal 13 Climate Action By focusing on the link between climate change and rising diseases the conference aimed to raise awareness about the necessity of global climate action in safeguarding public health

Participants highlighted the role of healthcare professionals in advocating for policies to reduce environmental degradation

Goal 6 Clean Water and Sanitation Discussions also touched upon the importance of sustainable water management in combating diseases exacerbated by climate change particularly in vulnerable regions

Goal 12 Responsible Consumption and Production Celebrity guest Poonam Dhillon advocated for ecoconscious practices within the healthcare sector highlighting the need to adopt environmentally friendly solutions in medical practices and waste management

Goal 17 Partnerships for the Goals The events collaborative spirit demonstrated the power of partnerships between organizations like the Earth Companions Foundation HealthViews Online and medical institutions in addressing global challenges

Empowering Communities Through Sustainability and Awareness

Renowned actress Poonam Dhillon the events celebrity guest delivered a compelling address on the urgency of integrating ecoconscious practices into healthcare

Recognizing healthcare heroes while addressing sustainability is vital Combined efforts in these areas can shape a healthier and greener future for generations Dhillon remarked

For her advocacy for environmental awareness she was honored with the Green Ambassador Honor a title celebrating individuals who promote ecofriendly practices and environmental consciousness

Participants and Contributions

The conference saw participation from a diverse group of professionals including

Dr Dattatray Sonawane Dr Vijay G Dongre Dr Asha Vijay Dongre Prof Suraj P Rajurkar Dr Karishma A Nikose Dr Swapnil Keny Dr Sushant Andhale Neha Ansari Apurva Deshmukh Mr Hemant Thakur on behalf of Acharyashri Nanesh Hospital Mr Gopi Wakode on behalf of Acharyashri Nanesh Hospital Ashwath Warkar Shrikanth Iyer Divyarani More Bibi Ayesha Shaikh Pranjal Patil Shreya Dongarwar Shailaja Khude Navin Jethwani Kareena Jethwani Dr Fahim F Khan Dr Haseen Aghadi Azeem S Memon Their insights and shared expertise added depth to discussions on sustainable practices and innovative solutions to tackle healthcare challenges influenced by climate change

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

This conference set a benchmark for how healthcare and environmental awareness can coalesce to achieve the UNSDG goals By fostering collaboration and innovation the Earth Companions Foundation and its partners demonstrated the crucial role of multidisciplinary efforts in creating a healthier and more sustainable world

For more details on upcoming events or to collaborate visit Earth Companions Foundation or contact infoecfglobalin