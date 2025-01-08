Earthood Recognized as a Global Leader in Carbon Offset Verification

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 8: Earthood, a pioneer in carbon offset verification and sustainability has been honored as the best verification company in the voluntary carbon market by Environmental Finance for the second year. The accolade highlights Earthood's dedication to innovation, precision, and of course, excellence in the fight against climate change.

"It reaffirms our mission to lead the global transition to a sustainable future through industry expertise and technological innovation"- Dr Kaviraj Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Earthood.

Earthood has consistently set new benchmarks in 2024, emerging as the first Carbon Neutral Validation and Verification Body (VVB) certified under PAS 2060:2014. This milestone, verified by Bureau Veritas Group, reflects Earthood's commitment to rigorous greenhouse gas or GHG management and its dedication to offsetting residual emissions with premium-quality carbon credits.

The introduction of Earthood's proprietary 'Earthlink platform' has revolutionized the verification process, automating complex workflows from certification to contracts. Beyond its operational efficiencies, the platform offers robust support for ESG Reporting, enabling businesses to meet stringent sustainability benchmarks with clarity and precision. The tool underscores the company's forward-thinking approach and positions it as a master of tech-integrated sustainability solutions.

Earthood's reach extends across continents, influencing transformative projects and partnerships worldwide. In 2024 alone, the company achieved:

* The registration of the AFOLU ARR project in Australia, the sole one in the Verra registry.

* The AM0073 registration for the 3A BES Akyurt Biogas Power Plant.

* Certifying the 18th CII-ITC CESD Sustainability Awards and awarding the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation with Carbon Neutral Certifications.

Earthood's leadership extended to pivotal discussions at international events, including COP29, the World ESG Summit, and Carbon Forward. From the avenues of Mexico to the landscapes of Indonesia, Earthood's experts remain at the forefront of sustainability dialogues, solidifying the company's stature as a driving force in global climate action.

2024 also marked Earthood's 12th anniversary, celebrated with a grand event aptly named Xllence.

With a growing team of industry specialists and new offices in Turkey and the UAE, Earthood continues with its expansion of a global footprint. The steadfast dedication to excellence remains supported by a rigorous training program for its auditors, allowing them to remain equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to deliver effective results. As they step into 2025, they remain committed to refining industry standards and driving change.

The eagerly awaited launch of Dr. Kavi's book, Climate Action India, is just the beginning of what promises to be a groundbreaking year. Stay tuned!

