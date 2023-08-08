EaseMyDeal Partners with Augmont Gold to launch Digital Gold and Silver On its Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 8: EaseMyDeal recently declared its collaboration with India’s leading state-of-the-art Gold and Silver Refinery “Augmont Gold” to launch Digi Gold and Silver on its App and Website to facilitate Indians to buy, store and sell pure Gold easily. People can create SIPs or choose Modern, elegant and Stylish Dsesigns available on Website and get the same delivered to their doorstep or redeem Digi Gold at their favourite Jewellery stores with over 5000+ Prominent Jewellers including PNG and Kalyan Jewellers. The Gold purchased in any form has hallmarked quality Insurance. People can now buy Digi Gold online and store it in Augmont Gold’s highly secured and insured free-of-charge Vault. With EaseMyDeal Digi Gold Option, Customers can buy 24 K Gold from Augmont Gold instantly with a minimum investment of Rs 1, which makes investment in Gold more affordable.

Thousands of Jewellers in India purchase Gold and Silver only from the SPOT Platform, owned by Augmont Enterprises Private Limited. It enables the deposit of Gold, finance against Gold and purchase of Gold and Silver on EMI Basis. And on the other hand, EaseMyDeal is the New Age Fintech Startup, owned by Inditab Esolutions Private Limited, has a well-developed website and App which provides various services including Scan and Pay With Credit Card, Peer-to-Peer Investment Options, Mobile Recharges & BBPS Bill payment, Flight Tickets and hotel booking, Gift Cards and many more.

Digital Gold is a type of Investment that tracks the price of Physical Gold and it is a smarter way to buy Gold. It allows Customers to instantly buy and sell gold of international quality at market-linked prices. As per today’s Scenario, Investment in gold is popular because gold tends to appreciate in value as the cost of living rises, acting as a hedge against inflation.

The question is, in what ways is investing in digital gold superior to mutual funds or bonds? The answer is, "When you invest the same amount in both Digi Gold and Mutual funds and compare your returns, you will discover that Digital Gold and Silver outperform according to market trends, where the value of Gold will always increase but the value of Mutual funds/Bonds may grow or shrink. As per a report by Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies at Angel One Ltd, Prices of Gold would rise to 68000/10grams till the next Akshay Tritiya and Prices of Silver also would rise by 18-20%.

The aim of bringing Digital gold to the EaseMyDeal Platform is to offer complete flexibility to decide the amount they want to invest in Digital Gold and enable Customers to develop the habit of saving on a regular basis in Digital Gold. EaseMyDeal estimates an 11% Return in the coming years for their customers. In addition to that they are also offering Flat 1% Cashback on every transaction that makes this investment more viable to opt for.

