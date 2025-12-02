EaseMyTrip launches the 'Winter Carnival Sale' with big savings for Christmas and New Year travel

New Delhi [India], December 2 : EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel platforms, has announced the launch of its 'Winter Carnival Sale', designed to help travellers plan their winter travel getaways with exceptional savings and seamless booking options. Live from December 2 to December 9, 2025, the sale offers customers value-driven fares and stays during the most in-demand travel season of the year.

Travellers can tap into an unmissable line-up of limited-period deals, such as:

Flights - FLAT 14% OFF*

Hotels - FLAT 25% OFF*

Buses - FLAT 10% OFF*

Cabs - FLAT 12% OFF*

Holiday Packages starting at INR 7,999*

These offers can be unlocked by using the promo code 'CARNIVAL' on the EaseMyTrip app or website.

Customers can grab additional savings when booking with HSBC, ICICI, and AU Bank credit cards. Top spenders can win exclusive giveaways, and all travellers can enjoy offers from partner brands like EazyDiner, Foxtale, Nasher Miles, and Pilgrim.

In this sale, travellers can book with an extensive network of airline partners, including: Air France, KLM, Delta Air Lines, Air Astana, Air India, Air India Express, Air Mauritius, Akasa Air, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, Gulf Air, IndiGo, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, Korean Air, Lufthansa, SWISS, Air Canada, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas Airways, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Saudia, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, SriLankan Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic Airways.

According to a company statement, curated selection of prestigious hotels partnering with EaseMyTrip for exclusive discounts includes: 7 Apple, Amritara, Ananta Hotels and Resort, Bloom, Byke, Clarks, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, Cygnett, FAB, Fateh Collection, Fern, Ginger, Justa, Le Roi, Lemon Tree, Lords, Moustache, OTHPL, OYO, Pride, Regenta, Renest, Sayaji, Shshpura Hotels, Spree, Starlit, Sterling, SUba, TreeHouse, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, VITS, WelcomHeritage, and Zone By the Park.

Travellers can explore specially curated holiday packages as part of the Winter Carnival Sale, covering favourite Indian destinations like Goa, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andaman, and more, along with international escapes including Dubai, Europe, Maldives, Bali, Mauritius, etc.

Speaking about the launch of the Winter Carnival Sale, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer, EaseMyTrip, said, "The year-end holiday season is one of the most anticipated times for travellers. With the Winter Carnival Sale, our focus is to make winter travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone planning Christmas and New Year getaways. This campaign brings together strong airline partnerships, curated hotel offers, and multi-category discounts to ensure customers get maximum value for their travel plans."

With year-end holidays around the corner, EaseMyTrip's Winter Carnival Sale ensures travellers can secure their winter travel plans with convenience and value.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021).

