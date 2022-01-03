EasyGov enhances digital solution for social protection programmes

EasyGov (Surajya Services Ltd), a start-up in the GovTech space, on Monday announced enhancements to its digital solution for social protection programmes.

Currently, social protection programmes worldwide suffer from the error of inclusion or exclusion despite policy planners working hard to refine the design and implementation within governance. EasyGov's latest product enhancement called 'need score calculator' attempts to resolve this problem using auditable and explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI), the company said in a statement.

The need score computed as part of the company's enhanced digital solution is an indicator of the requirement of social protection net by an individual and can provide an insight into the error of inclusion or exclusion of the beneficiaries. The same can also be implemented for families to determine health, housing, education, livelihood, and overall error of inclusion or exclusion.

"This AI model can emerge as a path-breaking and unique solution for family-centric and progressive social protection," EasyGov said.

Commenting on the company's enhancement of digital solutions, Amit Shukla, Founder & CEO, EasyGov, said: "Government welfare should be transformed from programme-centric to family-centric and progressive social protection intervention. The objective of social protection interventions should be to understand the unique needs of each family and support them with minimum health, housing, education, and food needs. The livelihood interventions should help families to come out of the social protection net".

Shukla said identification of beneficiary is "the first and foundation step for this transformation."

The domain expertise and tech chops have helped EasyGov establish strategic partnerships with many large technology firms such as SAP.

Citizens' need to know about the welfare schemes is evident from the number of citizens using the eligibility engine for welfare schemes and jobs on the EasyGov mini-app on MyJio. Over a span of 9 months, it has increased from under 10,000 to almost 100,000 per day, with this number continually going up.

EasyGov is also engaged with several state governments.

Suvidha, a white-labelled platform of EasyGov for the Government of Karnataka, is a true reflection of all the capabilities of the EasyGov platform. Suvidha incorporates a rule-based engine that assists in discovering eligible citizens, verifying beneficiaries in real-time, determining and assigning need scores, identifying errors of exclusion and inclusion, processing applications alongside an analytics dashboard for the department users.

'Jagrut Tripura' is another white-labelled platform of EasyGov that went live in Tripura in March 2021 and is helping citizens discover relevant social welfare schemes. Innovative technology-led initiatives such as Jagrut Tripura have tremendous scope in India to enhance the citizen experience and support the Government in better utilisation of over Rs 10 lakh crore expenditure on welfare programmes.

( With inputs from ANI )

