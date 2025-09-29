EasyPhones Expanded From Homes to Businesses With Speed and Vision

EasyPhones has already made a name for itself with reliable and fast services. The rest of India receives delivery in days, while customers in Gujarat get it the next day. This speed has made easy phones stand out in the market, where delays are common. When you purchase from EasyPhones, it comes with the assurance of a GST bill, a 7-day return window, and a 6-month warranty to make the buyer's experience transparent and secure. Along with this, the delivery, which is made in 1 day in Gujarat and within 2 days pan India makes the buyers sure that refurbished phones can also be reliable.

But individual buyers are not the stop. EasyPhones has entered into the B2B market space by supplying refurbished phones to corporate, institutions and resellers also. This expansion is an example of the brand becoming a serious player for customers and businesses too. Another big move is on the way, which is the EasyPhones franchise stores. This outlet will not only let more people experience the brand but also give entrepreneurs the chance to work with a trusted name in refurbished tech. Not only this much but their success can also be identified by the fact that they are eyeing 50 cr revenue next year. EasyPhone is preparing for the future with an ambitious plan and strong brand identity. The company is proving that the refurbished phone can be both aspirational and sustainable by combining speed, business expansion, and opportunities. As India continues its digital journey, EasPhones is making sure that affordability and trust are never left behind