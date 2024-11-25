Easyrewardz Secures USD 4 Million in a round led by Prachetas New India Growth Fund, Accelerating Global CRM SaaS Expansion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Easyrewardz, one of the leading industry players in CRM SaaS solutions, has raised USD 4 million funding led by Prachetas New India Growth Fund with participation from existing investors Ashish Kacholia (Lucky Investments), and IIFL Fintech Fund.

This round, a prelude to Series C funding expected early next year, marks another significant milestone in Easyrewardz rapid growth journey. The company has been growing 2X YoY for the past two years and is on track to cross $10mn in revenue with profitability in FY'25 as it expands beyond India to APAC & MENA.

Easyrewardz has established its market dominance through Zence, a comprehensive, end to end customer-focused CRM platform - with vertical offerings for Retail & BFSI. Easyrewardz solutions drive enhanced customer engagement and end-to-end customer lifecycle management for leading brands, banks & NBFCs. This funding will empower the company to accelerate its expansion strategy, optimize current market share, and capture new growth opportunities across diverse geographies.

"Easyrewardz has consistently proven its mettle as a leading CRM solution provider with a clear vision and impressive results. We are excited to support their journey as they bring a highly scalable, innovative SaaS solution to markets across the globe," said Pradeep Bandivadekar, Managing Partner at Prachetas New India Growth Fund. "Their performance and commitment to market expansion make Easyrewardz a strong investment for growth and impact."

"This endorsement from Prachetas New India Growth Fund and our existing investors, reinforces our mission to deliver next-generation CRM solutions on a global scale," said Soumya Chatterjee, Co-founder & CEO of Easyrewardz. "As we prepare for Series C, this round enables us to consolidate our position in MENA and APAC while setting the stage for new market entries. With a focus on vertical SaaS, we're excited to empower industries from retail to BFSI and beyond, creating value-driven, customer-focused experiences at every touchpoint."

About Easyrewardz

Easyrewardz is a leading, industry-agnostic CRM and loyalty solutions provider, empowering brands to deliver seamless omnichannel customer experiences. Its flagship product, Zence, is the world's first end-to-end, B2C-focused unified CRM stack, designed to create consistent and engaging brand interactions across every customer touchpoint. Over 180+ brands trust Easyrewardz to orchestrate holistic CX strategies that drive brand affinity, foster customer loyalty, and maximize growth. For more information, please visit www.Easyrewardz.com

About Prachetas

Prachetas New India Growth Fund (Prachetas NIGF) is a growth equity fund targeting investments in small and medium enterprises with robust operating metrics and technology-based competitive advantages.

Prachetas NIGF's investment underscores a shared vision for transforming the CRM landscape through innovation and customer-centricity. This round of funding will fuel Easyrewardz' vertical-focused growth trajectory as it scales across industries and solidifies its position as an emerging leader in the global CRM SaaS space.

