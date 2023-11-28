eBay Awarded Top Sellers at Exporter of the Year Event in Dubai

NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], November 28: eBay - one of the world's largest online marketplaces - hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2023 event for the first time in Dubai on November 22, marking an unprecedented chance to reward the entrepreneurial spirit and success of eBay sellers across the global emerging markets, and celebrate their global exporting excellence.

This year, the company invited its top 100 sellers from the Middle East, *Europe, India, Latin America and South East Asia to come together in Dubai to celebrate and share their experiences with the community.

Vidmay Naini, General Manager, Global Emerging Markets at eBay says, "As an eBay community, we are committed to supporting and working together with our sellers, and the eBay Exporter of the Year 2023 demonstrates our gratitude for their hard work, innovation, and dedication to excellence."

The event represents an opportunity for sellers from eBay's global emerging markets to make personal, in real-life contact with a thriving global community made up of individuals and businesses, working together and spanning multiple geographies, cultures, and languages.

The Exporter of the Year 2023 ceremony took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the night of Wednesday, November 22, at the Hilton Al Habtoor City hotel, as part of a two-day event for the ambitious eBay sellers.

The celebration also included talks from John Lin, Vice President, International CBT Markets, eBay and Naini, GM, Global Emerging Markets, eBay.

12 eBay sellers received accolades in one of four categories, of Exporter of the Year, Family/Female Exporter of the Year, Best Customer Service and 'The Big Leap', in front of an invited audience comprising global eBay executives and sellers from different countries that are part of eBay's global emerging markets.

Out of the twelve sellers, eBay celebrated the outstanding achievements of four Indian sellers who truly excelled in their respective fields. Shahnawaz Merchant, a first-generation entrepreneur, stood out for his exceptional growth in the Business & Industrial category over the past 8 years. Hiral Parikh, a female entrepreneur, had been a jewelry pioneer for 5-10 years, showcasing her expertise in diamond, moissanite, and lab-grown diamond jewelry on the global stage. Lokesh Teli, an established name in Fashion Jewelry for over a decade, was recognized for his unwavering commitment to customer service, delivering quality products and competitive prices. Lastly, Nitin Banka, a newcomer since 2020, took the Biggest Leap award, demonstrating impressive strides in the Business & Industrial category by focusing on knowledge dissemination through books and prioritizing customer satisfaction and timely delivery.

"The deep, special connection we share with our sellers is one of the most important factors in driving our business growth and success. We truly believe that by working together, we can showcase the immense potential of cross-border commerce as a powerful tool for scaling exporting businesses and creating economic opportunities for all."

"eBay benefits greatly from our sellers' success, and this celebration is an excellent way to show our gratitude, solidify our community of sellers, and reinforce our interest in continuing to thrive together," concludes Naini.

To find out more about becoming an eBay exporter, visit: export.ebay.com/en.

*excluding DE and UK.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor