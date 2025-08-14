EBG Group Partners with 'Agasthyam Kalari' to Launch "Kalarii" brand & elevate Kalari art to the Global Stage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: In a powerful step towards taking India's rich heritage to the world, EBG Group which is a diversified business house focused on launching and scaling electric mobility, global consumer, technology, realty, electronics and lifestyle brands in India, today announced its strategic partnership with Agasthyam Kalari to bring the ancient art form of Kalarii into the mainstream and make it more accessible across India and the World with the brand named "Kalarii by Agasthyam". The collaboration will begin with a Global Master Franchise model, followed by the launch of dedicated Kalari Centres across the country, starting with key metropolitan cities in India.

Milind Soman, India's most recognised fitness icon, joins as the face of the brand, bringing unmatched credibility and recall to this cultural revival. "True fitness is a balance of physical strength, mental clarity, and emotional wellbeing. Kalarii by Agasthyam delivers all three it builds the body, sharpens the mind, and calms the spirit rooted in India's wisdom yet ready for the world," said Milind.

The expansion plan envisions establishing Kalarii by Agasthyam Centres in key metro cities within the first year, followed by a gradual rollout to other districts & suburbs across India. Each centre will be equipped with expert trainers and instructors dedicated to preserving, reviving, and innovatively teaching the Kalari art form for the learners of today.

EBG Group's strategic investment in this partnership will fuel the establishment of Kalarii by Agasthyam Centres, comprehensive training programs, and impactful outreach initiatives. The focus will be on building state-of-the-art infrastructure, with certifying skilled instructors, and integrating traditional art with modern technologies to create an accessible and engaging learning environment for Kalari art enthusiasts.

Breaking away from the stereotype of muddy training pits, Kalarii's modern, air-conditioned studios offer scientifically designed programs in safe, inclusive, and inspiring spaces for all ages from children to active seniors. These programs are designed not just for combat or agility, but to enhance overall fitness, mental wellbeing, emotional balance, and lasting happiness. Core offerings include Prana (breathwork & meditation), Nalludal (daily functional movement & flexibility training), and Nithyam (dynamic strength & endurance sessions); delivering tangible benefits like improved posture, joint health, cardiovascular fitness, mental calm, and immune resilience.

Commenting on the partnership, Bonita Stephan, Spokesperson at EBG Group said, "At EBG Group, we see this partnership as an opportunity to carry forward a centuries-old cultural legacy across the country and Global arena. By collaborating with Kalari, we aim to create accessible, world-class training spaces for anyone who wishes to experience physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of Kalari art form."

Founded and led by Gurukkal Dr S Mahesh, Agasthyam Kalari has been at the forefront of modernising and popularising Kalari art form without compromising on its authenticity. Speaking about the collaboration, Gurukkal Dr S Mahesh said, "Kalari is more than just combat, it's an art form, a discipline, and a way of life. Through this partnership with EBG Group, we are not only ensuring its preservation but also expanding its reach to those who may have never had the chance to experience it before."

The movement is led by Mr. Hari Kiran, Co-Founder & COO of EBG Group, and Gurukkal Dr S Mahesh, 7th-generation custodian of the Agasthyam legacy, who has inspired over 1 million followers worldwide with his wellness philosophy. Together, they aim to position Kalarii alongside global fitness giants without losing its Indian soul.

The partnership aims to create a network of vibrant, inclusive centres where people of all ages and fitness levels can train in Kalari. Through this initiative, EBG Group and Agasthyam Kalari plan to expand Kalarii beyond Kerala, raising the awareness across the country and internationally, ensuring that this ancient discipline is both preserved and embraced by a wider audience.

About EBG Group:

EBG Group is a multi-brand conglomerate focused on launching and scaling Electric Mobility, consumer products, technology, realty, electronics, wellness and lifestyle brands in India with a mission to create People-Planet-Profit focused businesses that are scalable globally.

Website: https://theebg.com/

About Kalarii by Agasthyam:

Rooted in the 130-year-old Agasthyam tradition, Kalarii by Agasthyam is an ancient art brand born in Kerala. Under the guidance of Gurukkal Dr. S. Mahesh,a fifth generation kalari master, innovative programs have been developed to bring timeless wisdom to modern life, from Nithyam, a regular practice for strength and vitality, to Nalludal, a Kalari-based training for all ages, Prana, the Indian Tai Chi for breath and energy flow, and focused Meditation programs for inner clarity. Kalarii blends movement, mindfulness, and breathwork to create a truly holistic fitness experience, with a mission to preserve India's ancient traditions while making them accessible to audiences worldwide.

Website: https://www.kalarii.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor