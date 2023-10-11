ECHO India Commemorates World Mental Health Day by Bolstering Mental Health Capacity Building Nationally

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 11: On World Mental Health Day, ECHO India, in collaboration with the Nursing Division of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), launched a pioneering program dedicated to enhancing the capacity of nursing professionals and community health officers (CHOs) working in diverse healthcare settings across India. This initiative is a significant stride toward fortifying community mental health care services on a national scale.

Dr. Deepika Khakha, Nursing Advisor, DGHS, MoHFW emphasized the pressing challenges and treatment gaps in mental health care. She remarked, "The mental health challenge in India is considerable, and addressing it requires a concerted effort. We acknowledge the significant role nursing professionals and CHOs play in bridging the treatment gaps. This collaborative program with ECHO India is a step in the right direction, equipping our healthcare workforce with the knowledge and skills needed to provide effective mental health care."

In addition to this vital initiative, ECHO India extends its support to DGHS Haryana in launching an educational Webinar Series. These webinars are meticulously designed to empower healthcare providers with comprehensive knowledge in the areas of mental health and de-addiction. By facilitating education and fostering knowledge exchange, ECHO India endeavors to empower healthcare professionals to meet the critical mental health needs of communities across India.

Dr. (Col) Kumud Rai, Chairman of ECHO India, highlighted the significance of these initiatives. He stated, "Mental health is an integral part of overall well-being, and addressing mental health challenges is imperative. ECHO India, through its collaborative efforts, is committed to bridging the gaps in mental health care across the nation. Our partnerships and initiatives aim to make a substantial difference in the lives of individuals and communities."

Dr. Sandeep Bhalla, Associate Vice President of ECHO India, shared his perspective on the organization's commitment. He noted, "At ECHO India, we believe that knowledge is the cornerstone of effective healthcare. By collaborating with DGHS and other esteemed partners, we are creating a platform for continuous learning and knowledge exchange. Together, we can elevate mental health care services and education, making them accessible to all."

Furthermore, on this significant occasion, ECHO India established a new tele-mentoring hub, the "Institute of Mental Health", at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana. The hub, inaugurated by the Honourable Vice Chancellor, Dr. Anita Saxena, represents a dedicated commitment to advancing mental health capacity building in the region.

On this World Mental Health Day, ECHO India reaffirms its dedication to advancing mental health as an essential component of overall well-being. Through collaborative efforts, knowledge sharing, and the establishment of new ECHO Hubs, ECHO India aspires to create a lasting impact on mental health care in India.

