Eco Recycling Reports Rs 8 Cr PAT, up 268 Percent in Consolidated Q1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Eco Recycling Limited (BSE: ECORECO), India's pioneering and leading professional e-waste management company has published its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 13.62 Cr, QoQ growth of 43.37%

EBITDA of ₹ 9.44 Cr, QoQ growth of 41.11%

PAT of ₹ 8.09 Cr, QoQ growth of 267.73%

PAT Margin of 59.40%, QoQ growth of 3,624 Bps

EPS of ₹ 4.19, QoQ growth of 252.10%

Q1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 12.20 Cr, QoQ growth of 12.55%

EBITDA of ₹ 8.06 Cr, QoQ growth of 0.12%

PAT of ₹ 6.71 Cr, QoQ growth of 115.76%

PAT Margin of 55.00%, QoQ growth of 2,631 Bps

EPS of ₹ 3.48, QoQ growth of 117.50%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. B K Soni, Chairman & Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited said, “We are pleased with the steady progress made during the quarter, which underscores the strength of our strategy and execution. The recent commissioning of our advanced 40,000 sq. ft. facility, including a dedicated lithium-ion battery recycling line, has substantially expanded our processing capabilities and positioned us to meet the growing compliance needs under the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022. Importantly, these investments have been fully funded through internal accruals, reinforcing our zero-debt status and financial prudence.

It is also an honour to have been appointed to the Technical Advisory Committee of SERI, the global authority for responsible e-waste recycling standards. This recognition reflects the progress India is making in sustainable waste management and Eco Recycling's role in leading that transformation. With rising regulatory focus, the launch of the centralized EPR portal, and international momentum such as Japan's $400 million commitment to minerals recovery, the e-waste and battery recycling industry is entering a transformative phase. Eco Recycling is well-positioned to capitalise on these shifts, drive innovation in resource recovery, and contribute meaningfully to India's circular economy.”

