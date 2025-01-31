Eco survey asks to prioritise mental health and gender inclusive labour laws

New Delhi [India], January 31 : In today's rapidly evolving workplace, prioritizing mental health and fostering gender inclusivity are emerging as pivotal strategies not only for overall well-being but also for enhancing worker productivity, according to Economic survey 2025.

As companies and organizations adapt to a changing world, focusing on mental well-being can lead to a healthier, more productive workforce.

A significant component of mental well-being is the workplace culture. Research shows that poor lifestyle choices can deteriorate mental health, while positive relationships with managers and colleagues, an optimal workload, and a sense of pride and purpose at work significantly improve it.

Additionally, better lifestyle choices and strong family support systems contribute to improved mental health, creating a positive feedback loop that benefits both employees and employers.

A major aspect of prioritizing employee health lies in addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). By combining prevention strategies with technological advancements, organizations can reduce the economic burden on healthcare systems.

This focus not only improves individual well-being but also enhances the financial efficiency of businesses and healthcare services.

In the realm of gender inclusivity, India's new Labour Codes aim to break down systemic barriers that have historically hindered women's entry into the workforce.

While labour laws were initially designed to protect women workers, they often created challenges that discouraged hiring. The new codes, however, seek to address these issues by enabling women to take night shifts with safety measures, extending 26 weeks of maternity leave to gig and informal workers, and mandating creche facilities in workplaces with 50 or more employees.

Additionally, the codes guarantee equal pay and prohibit gender discrimination in recruitment, providing women with the opportunity to work in all sectors, including hazardous roles, with appropriate safeguards.

These progressive reforms represent a significant step towards promoting gender inclusivity, workplace safety, and social security for women in India. By creating a level playing field, the new Labour Codes are expected to drive increased participation of women in the workforce, contributing to a more balanced and equitable society.

