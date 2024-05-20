Ecolink Launches a Range of Power Packed Fans, Promising Superior Performance and Energy Efficiency

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 20: In line with the customer demands for the summer season, Signify, the global leader in lighting, announced the launch of its new revolutionary range of energy-efficient fans, today. The innovative product line combines advanced technology with superior performance, offering consumers a breath of fresh air in any space. Starting at a price range of INR 3000/- to INR 5500/-, the product line includes five new innovative models - AiroGeometry, AiroJewel, AiroZephyr, AiroSerenade and AiroSleek all designed to provide superior air delivery, efficient performance, and significant energy savings.

The uniquely designed product range operates on advanced technology ensuring high energy efficiency and low power consumption. Equipped with aluminum blades and copper winding heavy duty motors, these fans guarantee durability and high performance. The high-speed fans with 370RPM are designed for superior air delivery.

The AiroGeometry fans are inspired by its striking geometrical shape and the AiroJewel fan design resembles a rare jewel that boasts a unique display screen with LED indicators. The BLDC range comes with aluminum blades for superior air delivery, BLDC power saving technology and runs 3X longer on inverter.

The new BLDC range comes with a 2+1-year warranty along a RF multidirectional remote that offers reverse and turbo speed modes. The BLDC range has 5-star BEE rating, further reinforcing their energy efficiency and Signify's commitment to sustainability.

Sumit Joshi, CEO of Signify, Greater India said, "In line with our commitment to provide energy-efficient solutions to customers across India, we are excited to introduce our power packed new range of Ecolink fans. At Signify, we believe in creating products that not only meet but exceed our consumer's expectations. We are thrilled to introduce our latest range of energy-efficient fans, which represent a significant leap forward in innovation and design. Through research, we have actioned what our consumers want and created a range of fans that combines cutting-edge technology to deliver superior performance and energy savings. With models like AiroGeometry and AiroJewel, we have incorporated unique designs & features such as LED speed indicators, BLDC technology, and inverter compatibility to ensure an exceptional user experience. We are confident that this revolutionary product line will redefine the standard for modern cooling solutions."

C Arun Kumar, Head Consumer Business, Signify Greater India said, "We have thoroughly crafted our new Ecolink fans to operate on minimal energy, effectively aiding consumers in reducing power consumption and lowering electricity expenses. The range is a one of its kind holistic offering for the customers, giving them a featured packed superior performing, eco-friendly and cost-saving solution. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the innovation that has gone into creating this range as we are all set to redefine the energy-efficient fan market in India."

The newly launched fans are specifically designed to work with minimal energy usage, assisting consumers in lowering power costs and saving money on electricity bills, solving the most common issue about high energy consumption when using an appliance. The AiroGeometry and AiroJewel models can save up to Rs. 1485 per annum and come with Sleep and Timer modes which help enhance the consumer experience.

The AiroZephyr, AiroSerenade and AiroSleek models, on the other hand, offer a 2-year warranty, unique design, low power consumption, superior air delivery, efficient performance. These models feature a heavy-duty copper winding motor and are available in a variety of colors and save up to Rs. 895 per annum.

The Ecolink range is available in a variety of color options, adding aesthetic value to any space. From Dark Coffee Brown, Titanium Grey, and Silver Mist to Aspen Gold, Pearl White, and Smoke Mocha Brown, there's a color to match every interior.

