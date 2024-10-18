Ecommerce Brands See 3X Higher Conversions with Click-to-WhatsApp Ads and Hello24.ai's Chatbot

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18: Ecommerce brands are experiencing a surge in lead conversions and customer purchases, thanks to the combination of Click-to-WhatsApp Ads (CTWA) and Hello24.ai's advanced WhatsApp chatbot that converts leads via conversations. These tools, now widely adopted, are streamlining customer engagement and helping businesses convert leads faster while boosting overall sales.

Click-to-WhatsApp Ads, integrated into platforms like Facebook and Instagram, allow customers to connect with brands via WhatsApp with just one tap instantly. This direct communication significantly shortens the sales funnel, enabling businesses to engage with potential buyers in real-time.

Once customers initiate contact, Hello24.ai's chatbot takes over, automating responses and guiding users through the purchase process. The chatbot can answer queries, qualify leads, and offer personalized product recommendations, all within WhatsApp's familiar interface. The platform also supports multilingual interactions, catering to diverse audiences, and sends automated re-order reminders to drive repeat purchases.

This powerful combination is delivering strong results. Brands using CTWA ads in conjunction with Hello24.ai report 3X higher conversion rates and increased customer purchases, with the chatbot ensuring fast, hyper-personalized service. The success of this approach highlights the growing importance of conversational commerce in the ecommerce sector, with many businesses now relying on these tools to stay competitive and enhance customer satisfaction.

