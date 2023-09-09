Economic Times Presents "Future of Marketing & Branding Masterclass" a workshop with Marketing Legends Prof. Philip Kotler & Dr. David Aaker

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: The Economic Times, India’s leading financial daily, is all set to bring an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for marketing and branding professionals to learn from the two legends of marketing Prof. Philip Kotler and Dr. David Aaker.

This unique event, titled the ‘Future of Marketing & Branding Masterclass’ will be held virtually on September 14-15, 2023 from 5.30 PM to 8.45 PM and will focus on gaining, retaining, and connecting with customers. This two-day virtual workshop is curated to offer an unmissable opportunity for professionals and business leaders to gain invaluable insights from Kotler, who is widely known as the Father of Modern Marketing, and Aaker, who is known as Father of Modern Branding. One can book the events here at:

https://masterclass.economictimes.indiatimes.com/marketing-branding-philip-kotler-and-david-aaker?rgstr=1&form_id=form-779-1676370683&ag=ET_PR

Meet the Masters: Prof. Philip Kotler and Dr. David Aaker

Prof. Philip Kotler, the S. C. Johnson & Son Distinguished Professor of International Marketing at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, is a living legend in the world of marketing. With 90 books and 170 major articles to his name, Prof. Kotler has introduced groundbreaking concepts like "social marketing" and "nation-marketing." His wisdom, honed over decades, promises to reshape the way attendees approach marketing challenges.

Dr. David Aaker, Professor Emeritus at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley, is renowned for his transformative contributions to branding. His brand vision model and numerous accolades, including induction into the American Marketing Association Hall of Fame, underline his influence in the field. Dr Aaker's insights will help attendees navigate the intricacies of modern branding with finesse.

Participants can look forward to an exclusive, dynamic, and interactive program filled with case studies and real-life examples. Attendees will have ample time to ask questions and discuss the material with the experts. They will even have the opportunity to receive personalized input and suggestions from Prof. Kotler and Dr. Aaker.

The masterclass promises to cover a wide spectrum of topics, including the blending of pre-digital and digital marketing for maximum impact, understanding the future of store retailing, and grasping the latest digital tools and trends. It also delves into the intriguing realms of neuroscience and consumer behaviour, brand management, and more.

The Economic Times Masterclass is not just an event; it's a transformative journey. Marketing and branding professionals and business leaders will walk away armed with the knowledge, insights, and strategies they need to enhance their marketing prowess, balance profitability and sustainability, and navigate the complexities of the digital age.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to learn from the very best in the industry. Join Prof. Philip Kotler, Dr. David Aaker, and other esteemed experts at the forefront of marketing innovation. Elevate your skills, transform your strategies, and make your mark in the world of marketing and branding.

Secure your spot today and unlock the doors to a brighter and more impactful future in marketing.

