Ecosystem Visionaries to Unveil Future Trends at Startup Mahakumbh

New Delhi [India], March 8: Startup Mahakumbh, a landmark event in the startup ecosystem, is scheduled for March 18-20, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO. The premier gathering will unite startups, incubators, venture capitalists, accelerators, angel investors, unicorns, soonicorns, family offices, state incubators, founders, alternate investment funds, and HNIs. Featuring addresses from sector leaders, policymakers, investors, and key stakeholders, Startup Mahakumbh aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth across the startup landscape.

The plenary session at Startup Mahakumbh will feature luminaries such as Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV, Harish Bahl, Founder, Smile Interactive Group, Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO, Razorpay, Amitabh Kant, Former CEO, Niti Ayog, Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO, boAt, Mukesh Bansal, CEO, cult.fit and Vineet Rai, Founder & Chairman, Aavishkaar Group. The industry leaders will delve into discussions on fostering innovation, growing businesses, and navigating the challenges. They will share valuable advice on creating strong, globally competitive startups. This session also aims to connect Indian startups with global networks, highlighting India's role in entrepreneurship and fostering international partnerships for expansion and innovation.

Startup Mahakumbh will also facilitate enriching discussions across sectors including AI+SaaS, D2C/Consumer brands, Agritech, Fintech, Deep Tech, Biotech & Pharma, Incubators, Climate Tech, E-sports, and B2B Manufacturing. It will feature an exhibition of over 1000+ startups, 10+ thematic tracks, 1000+ investors, 500+ incubators & accelerators, 5000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 5000+ future entrepreneurs and 40,000+ business visitors. The distinct pavilions will serve as hubs of innovation, showcasing the latest trends, technologies, and insights in their respective fields. The agenda for each of these pavilions would be set by pavilion leads, who are visionaries and key contributors in their respective fields.

The AI+SaaS pavilion led by Umakant Soni, Chairman, AI Foundry, Hari Balasubramanian, Anagh Prasad, Senior Associate, Accel, and Avinash Raghava, Founding Volunteer & CEO, SaaSBoomi, would focus on showcasing advancements in artificial intelligence and SaaS, with demonstrations of cutting edge technologies and discussions on future trends. The D2C/Consumer Brands pavilion led by Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, will highlight the growth of direct-to-consumer brands, focusing on marketing strategies and consumer engagement.

The Agritech pavilion led by Vineet Rai, Founder & Chairman, Aavishkaar Group, would seek to create a platform for innovative agricultural technologies, emphasizing sustainable practices and modern farming solutions. The Fintech pavilion would be led by Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner Chief Financial Officer ESG Office and Pramod Bhasin, Chairman, ICRIER, Founder, Genpact Ltd, Chairman, Clix Capital. It will feature financial technology startups, with a focus on digital payments, and financial inclusion.

The Deep Tech pavilion led by Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM will explore advancements in deep tech sectors like robotics, semiconductors, drones, space tech, nanotechnology, and quantum computing. The Biotech & Pharma pavilion led by Taslimarif Saiyed, Director and CEO, C-CAMP will showcase breakthroughs in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, with an emphasis on healthcare innovation.

The B2B manufacturing pavilion led by Sarthak Singh, Senior Associate - Investment and Vidhya Ananthakrishnan, Chief of Staff, Accel will focus on showcasing India's prowess in B2B solutions and manufacturing capabilities to a global audience. The Gaming and E-sport pavilion led by Girish Menon, Chief Strategy Officer, Jetsynthesys and Rajan R. Navani, Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Group of companies, Founder & CEO, Jetsynthesys will showcase the latest in gaming technology, from virtual reality experiences to mobile and console gaming.

The pavilion dedicated to Incubators, led by Karthik Kittu, Chief of Staff to Chairman, Startup Vision Group, Government of Karnataka, will provide a platform for incubators and accelerators to network with potential startups, share insights on acceleration programs, and explore collaboration opportunities. The Climate Tech pavilion would be led by Sanjay Nayar, Founder & Chairman, Sorin Investments, Samir Shah, Managing Partner, Peak Sustainability, and Aakash Shah, Partner, Peak Sustainability Ventures, and focus on climate change solutions, with a special emphasis on renewable energy, carbon capture, and sustainable practices.

Spearheaded by a collaborative effort from ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), and supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Government-e-Marketplace (GeM), Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), and Zomato, Startup Mahakumbh promises to be a landmark occasion for India's startup ecosystem.

