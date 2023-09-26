ED arrests one Shaifali Walia under PMLA in a cheating case

New Delhi [India], September 26 : The ​Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted a search operation last week and arrested one accused Shaifali Walia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a cheating case.

Shaifali Walia was produced before the special court, Dehradun which has granted judicial custody till Wednesday.

ED in a release on Tuesday said it initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Rajpur Police Station, Dehradun against Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited, its directors and others under various sections of IPC, for cheating and duping innocent flat buyers after taking advance payments for booking of flats in respect of construction projects of the company.

ED investigation revealed that the advance booking amount received from the flat buyers were diverted by the directors of the company for investing the same in the purchase of properties in their name and in the name of their family members.

The total proceeds of crime involved in this case are Rs 31.15 crore. Complete proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties have already been attached which has been confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

Further investigation is under progress, ED said.

