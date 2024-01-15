ED: Director of Jagdamba AMW Automotives arrested in Jabalpur over money laundering charges

New Delhi [India], January 15 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches during the weekend under the provisions of PMLA at eight premises in Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Rewa of Madhya Pradesh in the matter of Jagdamba AMW Automotives Pvt. Ltd and others.

During the search, the main accused Pushpendra Singh, director of Jagdamba AMW Automotives Pvt. Ltd. was arrested at Jabalpur, cash of Rs 16 lakhs and documents of immovable properties was seized from his residential premise.

The arrested person was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Jabalpur on Sunday, which sent the accused person to the enforcement agency ED's custody.

