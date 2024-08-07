EdelGive Foundation Partners with Josh Talks to Spotlight the Remarkable Journeys of Women Leaders Across India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Delhi [India], August 7: EdelGive Foundation, in its continued effort to drive social change, enable marginalised communities, and strengthen the systems within the development sector is thrilled to announce its partnership with Josh Talks, a leading storytelling platform, to launch a first of its kind video series under its "Stree-Leads" campaign. This initiative will highlight inspiring stories of emerging women leaders who have defied the odds, broken societal norms, and made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The aim of this collaboration is to create a unique platform where women leaders will share compelling stories of their professional journeys highlighting trials, resilience, and victories. The speakers will identify and promote pathways to leadership that can help guide other women in their careers. More importantly, these stories will inspire numerous women to lead and create a lasting impact on the economic and societal progress of the country.

Talking about the partnership, Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation, said, "Every woman who has navigated her way to a leadership position has a story to tell. Our collaboration with Josh Talks hands them the mic in the hope that lessons learned from their journeys will guide and inspire more women towards taking up the mantle of leadership, encouraging them to brave the path forward across sectors and geographies.

EdelGive believes that enabling women to reach financial independence and their full potential is a collective social effort, reinforced across policy frameworks, workplaces and homes. Through Stree-Leads, EdelGive is focusing on the women professionals in the Indian corporate sector, paving the way for them to advance in their careers and attain leadership roles."

Over the last four years, EdelGive Foundation has made significant strides in empowering women from rural areas of Rajasthan and Maharashtra through their "UdyamStree" campaign, impacting the lives of over 3000 women in the target geographies. With the "Stree-Leads" initiative, the organisation aims to take a step ahead to foster a cohesive support system for women in their professional journeys. The initiative has a three-fold objective, namely:

* To develop a role-model mechanism to inspire women professionals to pursue leadership positions.

* Build creative interventions to drive dialogue on the pathways for women to reach leadership positions.

* Encourage allyship with key corporates and other stakeholders in the ecosystem through synergy building.

EdelGive Foundation is open to inviting applications to bring together women on this mission.

Fill in the form by 20th August and get an opportunity to be featured in a video with Stree-Leads and Josh Talks:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOpTwf_r-C_GOlZKjk4OXwCkquAzuGyc6gYjw9TPOaWisbpw/viewform

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor