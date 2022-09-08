Edelweiss General Insurance includes the LGBTQIA+ community for its Group Health Insurance policy

Mumbai, September 8: Digital insurer Edelweiss General (EGI) has announced that it has extended its Group Health Insurance policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community. EGI’s revamped group health policy now covers both LGBTQIA+ and unmarried partners (partners of the same or another gender who may be living in). The policy will also cover disabled children without any age limit and dependent children (with no disability) up to 30 years of age.

EGI’s policy is a big step towards a more inclusive healthcare framework, given the fact that, traditionally, group health policies only included the legally wedded spouse of individuals. Companies opting for EGI’s group health coverage can now offer comprehensive coverage customized for the needs of diverse employees.

Commenting on this development, Pooja Yadav, Chief Product Officer of Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “As an organization, we believe in diversity and inclusion. Access to good healthcare is every individual’s right. We are happy to extend our policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community and unmarried partners. We must keep pace with the evolving definition of family. We are positive that our small step will help slowly transform workplaces and help build a more welcoming work atmosphere for the LGBTQIA community.”

EGI’s group health insurance policy takes care of all hospitalization expenses, pre and post-hospitalization expenses (30 and 60 days, respectively), daycare treatments, domiciliary hospitalization and AYUSH treatments. The policy can be customized as per the requirement of the customers.

The policy also offers many other benefits, including:

Premium payment on an Instalment basis Wide range of covers, including Maternity covers, Personal accident cover options Deductible or co-payment option against claims made during the Policy Period Options for Room Rent capping, etc.

About Edelweiss General Insurance

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) is a full-stack Insurtech and one of the fastest-growing players in the Indian non-life Insurance market. It is a digital Insurer that aims to transform insurance by making it easy, friendly and transparent. Its digital platform powers fantastic customer experience, innovative solutions and efficient service delivery. It started operations in 2018 and has won multiple awards at renowned industry forums for product innovation and its digital platform. It is India’s first cloud-native insurer and the first insurer to launch an open API platform. It has 2 million active customers and a growing omnichannel distribution on digital rails. EGI has a presence across key digital marketing places and partnerships with PolicyBazaar, Phonepe, Ola, ClearTrip, Dunzo, Intermiles, PayNearby, Instakart, Zopper, Riskcovry, Ashv Finance, Avanse Financial Services, Star Housing Finance, Mahindra, Tata, Jeep, Okinawa, Royal Enfield, etc.

Consumer insight-driven strategy coupled with technology-powered execution is what differentiates EGI in a competitive market. It aims to deliver innovative solutions to customers by leveraging data, analytics and proactive market sensing.

Website www.edelweissinsurance.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor