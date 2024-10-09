Ederra Home Studio Honored with Most Trusted Modular Kitchen Brand in Delhi NCR Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Ederra Home Studio was honored with the prestigious Most Trusted Modular Kitchen Brand in Delhi NCR Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This noteworthy event, hosted by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence across multiple sectors. It gathers distinguished leaders to recognize exceptional achievements and significant contributions.

Ederra Home Studio has established itself as a leader in transforming living spaces that reflect individual style and functionality. The company specializes in crafting modular kitchens, wardrobes, and interior designs that blend aesthetics with practicality. Ederra Home Studio is committed to creating environments that resonate with the unique lifestyles of its clients, viewing each home as an extension of personal identity. Their focus on quality and design ensures that every project enhances the living experience.

"I am incredibly grateful to be recognized with this award," expressed the founder of Ederra Home Studio. "It reflects our dedication to quality and our passion for transforming homes."

The awards ceremony marked a remarkable chapter in the celebration of excellence, highlighted by the distinguished presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, whose role as Chief Guest infused the event with sophistication and charm. Esteemed personalities from various sectors were honored for their exceptional contributions, making the night truly memorable. The evening was gracefully hosted by the charismatic Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, whose vibrant energy kept the audience thoroughly engaged. Among the celebrated winners, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was bestowed with the title of Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation was recognized as the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its transformative work in the community.

The success of this grand event was significantly bolstered by the unwavering support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

Amidst a competitive landscape featuring over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. meticulously curated a list of more than 100 outstanding winners spanning diverse sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The ceremony also spotlighted remarkable talents from Bollywood, television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers, showcasing a rich tapestry of creativity and innovation.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a prominent advocate for celebrating ingenuity and excellence across multiple industries. In partnership with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development and digital marketing, Brand Empower continues to redefine industry recognition standards. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a reliable ally for businesses aiming to enhance their online footprint and brand visibility. The National Quality Awards (NQA), since its inception, has upheld a proud tradition of honoring excellence and groundbreaking achievements. The inaugural event in 2023 featured the esteemed Sonali Bendre, while the second edition on 28th September 2024 was further elevated by the presence of Raveena Tandon as Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to its mission of spotlighting the industry's finest accomplishments, continually pushing the boundaries of excellence and inspiration.

