Edgistify partners with Eunimart to enter into hyper-local delivery pan India

eCommerce Fulfillment platform Edgistify and major eCommerce enabler Eunimart have entered into a partnership to help businesses with easy hyper-local delivery PAN India. Eunimart will integrate with Edgistify's warehouses and access their large network for merchants' access to hyper-local delivery.

This partnership between Eunimart and Edgistify will create a seamless eCommerce journey for merchants. They will have access right from procurement, catalog management, inventory management, and warehousing to last-mile delivery.

The duo have come together to make payments flexible for its various merchants. The 'pay as you go' warehousing concept eases the burden of costs, as it charges per space occupied/ordered for merchants. There are no minimum space commitments. This leaves the businesses with the flexibility of using warehouses as and when the demand occurs. By tapping into the vast Edgistify network of warehouses, merchants can access warehouses in multiple locations and ensure 1-2 day delivery while minimizing last-mile costs.

Edgistify is India's largest tech-enabled dark store and warehousing network, established in 2017. The brand provides end-to-end fulfillment solutions to D2C, B2B, FMCG, FNV, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and a wide array of sectors. Edgistify helps in skyrocketing order fulfillment through a robust dark store network and cutting-edge Order Management and Warehouse Management System.

Founded in 2017, Eunimart is now a leading artificial intelligence eCommerce enabler that helps small and medium enterprises to diversify their operations across different domains like catalogue, inventory, pricing and orders, logistics, and payment systems. The brand works to unleash the full potential of global commerce by providing a one-stop solution for businesses looking to sell anywhere across the globe.

"The Edgistify-Eunimart partnership is a powerful combination. Edgistify's fulfillment and operations expertise with a widespread dark store and warehousing network and Eunimart's ingenious unified SaaS platform. We believe that we can create a mutually beneficial terrain, where we help each other and our stakeholders, scale locally and globally," said Kamal Kumawat, Director and Co-founder of Edgistify.

Talking about the partnership, Shayak Mazumder, CEO and Co-founder, Eunimart, said, "Eunimart is a unified SAAS platform that simplifies omnichannel sales for small and medium global retail brands. Our AI-based platform opens and optimizes new sales channels. This addition to having access to better supply chain management is a rather great experience for any business/merchant. We are delighted to partner with Edgistify to bring hyperlocal delivery to businesses at a better cost. At Eunimart, we work towards enabling businesses to reduce their costs by 2x, and with our partnership with Edgistify, we will further be able to provide merchants with last-mile delivery facility at a better cost."

Edgistify is an end-to-end fulfillment service provider enabling hyperlocal order fulfillment and eCommerce order fulfillment PAN India. With a network of 200+ dark stores, Edgistify fulfills 40k+ daily orders for its clients. Edgistify provides omnichannel inventory management along with the achievement of 10 min to 2 hrs delivery TAT.

With a view to organizing the unorganized sector of logistics through the means of digitization, Edgistify was established by IIT and NIT alumni (Umang Shukla, Kamal Kumawat and Antim Suman) in the year 2017. Today, it is India's largest tech-enabled dark store an warehousing network resolving pain points across the value chain for manifold sectors.

Eunimart is a unified SAAS platform that simplifies omnichannel sales for small and medium global retail brands. Eunimart is a complete end-to-end omnichannel trade and commerce management platform. Eunimart's AI-based platform opens and optimizes foreign market access and new sales channels while managing all backend retail operations such as eCommerce management, Supply Chain Management, POS, and shipping.

Co-founded in 2017 by an Ex-MD of Cross-border eCommerce at Rocket Internet, INSEAD MBA, and Retired Indian Navy officer, Eunimart is currently in use by around 250 paying customers; it has helped brands to sell on more than 25+ eCommerce channels like Amazon, eBay, and Shopify across 100+ countries through one platform helping them to increase revenues by 2X and reduce costs by 35 per cent.

