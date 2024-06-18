Education for All: K.R. Mangalam University Offers Up to 100 per cent Scholarship Worth 21 Crore

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Established in 2013, the acclaimed K.R. Mangalam University is well-known for its academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. It was established with the aim of becoming an internationally recognised higher education institution. Over the years, with a rich legacy of academic excellence, a pool of experienced educators and professionals, a commitment to nurturing intellect, promoting holistic development, and an exceptional placement record, it has earned the reputation of being counted among the top universities in North India.

This year, the university is offering up to a 100% scholarship worth 21 crore to deserving students taking admission in UG and PG programmes. This scholarship is given to help deserving students get a top-notch education without any financial burden.

To avail of a 100% scholarship in UG and PG programmes, the student must have secured at least 90% marks in the class 12 board exams and 95% marks in the UG exam, respectively. The university also offers scholarships of 35% and 25%. Those students who have secured 85% to less than 90% marks and 80% to less than 85% in their class 12 board exams will get a scholarship of 35% and 25%, respectively. For PG scholarships, those who have secured 85% to less than 95% marks and 75% to less than 85% in their UG exam will get a scholarship of 35% and 25%, respectively.

The above mentioned scholarships are also applicable and awarded based on various criteria including scores in Class 12, UG, results of entrance exams such as CAT/MAT/XAT, CUET, JEE, CLAT, LSAT, NATA, NCHMCT, UG scores, and other categories like sports achievements, ward of defence personnel, siblings studying at KRMU, staff affiliations, and more.

Scholarships will be given until June 20, so those who wish to study at this prestigious university and get scholarships must register themselves and take admission by the 20th of this month.

Let's skim through some of the prominent reasons that distinguish K.R. Mangalam University from other educational institutions.

Study tour to Europe

Every year, the university sends selected students on a study tour to European universities. This tour is 100% sponsored by the university and aims to help its students learn about foreign cultures, get international exposure, and grow both personally and academically.

Placements

The university has an excellent placement record. With a team of more than 500 dedicated recruiters, it gives 100% placement assistance in all its 11 schools of education. Last year, the highest package grabbed by our students was Rs 36 lakhs per annum.

Awards and Recognition

For its extraordinary academic programmes and excellent placement records, the university has received the following awards:

* Ranked No.1 B-School in Haryana (According to the Times B-School Survey 2024 conducted by Optical Media Solutions, The Times of India).

* Ranked No. 1 for placements amongst all B-Schools in Haryana (According to the Times B-School Survey 2024 conducted by Optical Media Solutions, The Times of India).

* Ranked No. 1 among all of Haryana's private engineering colleges and universities (According to the Business World Ranking 2022).

* Its law programme was ranked No. 2 among all private law colleges and universities (According to the Business World Ranking 2022).

* The chairman of K.R. Mangalam Group, Mr. Abhishek Gupta, has been honoured with two awards: the Outstanding Leadership Award (Given by Collegedunia) and Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education (Given by Optimal Media Solutions, A Times Group Company).

Record-Breaking Registrations

Proving its academic excellence, the university has emerged as the most preferred university among students, as it received more than 6 lakh registrations for UG and PG programmes as per CUET 2023 & 2024.

Academic Partnerships and MOUs

K.R. Mangalam University has academic partnerships and MOUs with top MNCs and Universities across the globe. Some of them are IBM, ACCA, Xebia, Imaginxp, Samatrix.io, Siemens, EC-Council, Safexpress, Middlesex University, University of Houston, Hubei University, University of Plymouth, German Varsity, University of Ferrara, etc.

World-Class Facilities

K.R. Mangalam University offers world-class facilities to its students. A few of them are: separate AC hostels for boys and girls, transport facilities to every part of Delhi-NCR, campus-wide Wi-Fi accessibility, smart classrooms, 24*7 CCTV surveillance, ICT-enabled classrooms, learning management systems, drone training, library management systems, enterprise resource planning tools, mood courts, a central instrumentation centre, a fully equipped gym, and more.

As the deadline for getting a 100% scholarship draws near, interested and eligible students must apply and register themselves before June 20. K.R. Mangalam University not only imparts quality education, but it also focuses on the character building of its students along with their overall development.

Hurry Up! Register Now!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor