Eduvanz welcomes Arvind Sampath as Chief Financial Officer, fortifying the leadership team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: Eduvanz Financing Private Limited ("Eduvanz"), a leading fintech NBFC helping learners discover and finance their career goals with low or no-cost EMI financing options, has recently strengthened its leadership, with Arvind Sampath stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing with him 25+ years of rich experience. At Eduvanz, Arvind will play a key role in overseeing the financial aspects of the platform and lending businesses, ensuring compliance with regulations, driving financial stability and profitability. From financial strategy to treasury management, his expertise will be essential for the success and sustainability of the organization.

Varun Chopra, Co-founder & CEO of Eduvanz said, "Having Arvind join our team at Eduvanz has been instrumental in our efforts to strengthen the top management at the company. I'm sure with his extensive knowledge of the financial environment in India, he will help take Eduvanz to greater heights."

Arvind has scaled up treasury in his previous assignments, diversified liabilities, enhanced liquidity management and bullet-proofed funding. His experience covers global multinational banks and leading NBFCs like Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd. (now SMICC) and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. in India. Arvind is ready to drive financial excellence and innovation at Eduvanz.

"With exceptional financial acumen and dedication to optimizing company financials, I'm sure Arvind will be a great addition to the Eduvanz family. I'm looking forward to witnessing the positive impact he'll bring to our organization.", said Raheel Shah, Co-founder & CBO of Eduvanz.

On this new journey, Arvind Sampath, Chief Financial Officer of Eduvanz said, "Eduvanz is a hub of innovation, and I am really thrilled to be joining the talented management here. I am eager to collaborate with this dynamic team to chart a course to financial innovation, stability, and create lasting value in the rapidly evolving world of fintech."

Founded in 2016, Eduvanz strives to empower learners globally by enabling discovery and access to infinite opportunities to grow in their career. The company aims to provide fast, convenient, and affordable low or no-cost EMI financing solutions for courses and learning-adjacent resources, cementing its position as the market leader in the Education and Fintech domain.

Eduvanz Financing Pvt. Ltd. is now adding to its capability by launching WiZR; an ed-tech skilling platform developed for career aspirers seeking to grow their careers to new heights. On WiZR, learners can discover their inherent skills and expertise levels, compare, and enroll in courses from top institutes in India, and finance courses at low or no-cost EMI.

Eduvanz Financing Pvt. Ltd. has two brands under its belt namely Eduvanz and WiZR.

Eduvanz is a digital fintech NBFC helping learners finance their learning & career goals with fast, convenient, and affordable low and no-cost financing solutions. Eduvanz has been rated by CRISIL Limited and enjoys BBB- / stable rating for long-term borrowings.

WiZR is set to disrupt the ed-tech market in India with its one-of-a-kind platform that enables every career aspirant to learn and grow. The platform is the answer for career builders seeking to discover their inherent skills and expertise levels, compare and enrol in courses from India and around the world, finance courses at No-cost EMI, and receive insightful advice from mentors, industry leaders, and peers.

