Effective Ways to Plan and Manage Your Educational Loan Repayment

New Delhi [India], December 2: Repaying an Education Loan requires careful planning to avoid financial stress later on. Many students today take out loans to fund their higher studies, both in India and abroad, thanks to attractive interest rates and easy application processes. However, managing repayment is key to staying on top of your finances. In this guide, we'll explore effective ways to plan and manage your Education Loan repayment.

How to Manage Education Loan Repayment?

Here's how you can manage your education loan repayment step-by-step:

1. Understand the Terms and Conditions of Your Loan

Before beginning to repay your Education Loan, it is important to understand its terms and conditions. Understanding these terms is important to plan your repayment strategies.

* Loan Amount - Be aware of the exact amount you borrowed from the lender along with any accumulated interest, during the moratorium period.

* Interest Rate - Take note of the interest rate applied to your loan because it can impact how much you pay each month. Use an Education Loan Calculator to calculate the EMIs you would be paying.

* Repayment Tenure - The duration of time you have to pay back the loan is important for your future planning. Longer repayment periods result in lower monthly payments but entail more interest.

* Moratorium PeriodIn addition to the course duration, most education loans provide an additional grace period of one year for students to find employment before they are required to pay their EMIs. Check the duration your lender offers.

2. Use an Education Loan Calculator

An Education Loan Calculator is useful for calculating your EMI by considering elements such as loan amount, tenure and interest rate. For instance, ICICI Bank's Education Loan Calculator helps you calculate the exact interest amount for your loan amount and helps you make informed financial decisions.

Steps to use an education loan calculator-

1. Provide the sum you wish to borrow

2. Provide the interest rate finalised by the lender

3. Choose the time period which would be convenient for you.

The calculator shows you the EMI along with the interest that needs to be paid over time. Using this tool as a first step can assist you in choosing a repayment tenure that you're comfortable with so that you can avoid delayed or missed payments.

3. Begin Repaying Early

If you can begin repaying your loan while the moratorium period is in effect (during the course or immediately after the course), it can impact your interest rate. Starting early payments of the loan can lessen the overall amount paid.

4. Manage Your Monthly Budget

When you begin making repayments on your loan balance each month, it's important to manage your budgeting to ensure you have funds allocated for loan payments while still meeting your other financial commitments.

* List out your fixed expenditures, such as rent payments and utility bills, alongside grocery expenses and any other regular expenses.

* Make sure to prioritise repaying your loan by setting aside a portion of your earnings before spending on other things.

* Establish an emergency fund by saving some money every month to prevent any missed or delays in loan repayments.

5. Select the Right Repayment Plan

Banks often provide flexible repayment options for education loans to accommodate your circumstances better. Leading banks such as ICICI Bank provide tenure ranging from 6 months to fifteen years.

6. Make Prepayments Whenever Possible

A great strategy for handling your education loan well is to make payments whenever you can afford to do so. Many banks do not impose any charges on the prepayment of your education loans. Furthermore, it will help you pay off the amount quickly, resulting in a shorter repayment period for your loan.

7. Track Your Tax Benefits

Education loans are considered for tax benefits under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act, allowing individuals to avail deductions. Only interest paid on Education Loans is eligible for tax deductions under Section 80E. This deduction is available for a period of up to 8 years, starting from the year the repayment begins or until the loan is fully repaid, whichever comes first. With the help of ICICI Banks' Education Loan EMI and Tax Benefit Calculator, you can check the tax benefits you can avail.

Conclusion

Effectively managing an education loan requires careful planning and smart execution. Using tools like an education loan calculator, starting payments on time, and budgeting wisely can make the repayment process smoother. Additionally, exploring refinancing options and taking advantage of tax benefits can help reduce the financial burden.

