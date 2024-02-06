Egis in India Secures Top Employer Certification for Third Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 6: Egis certified Top Employer 2024 in India, France, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. The programme has certified and recognised over 2 300 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.

In 2023, Egis has implemented a series of HR initiatives aimed at ensuring that our practices are in line with our values - a responsible, creative, and humane company:

* Creating and sharing our common purpose

* The integration and support of our new employees (more than 5,800 new employees worldwide in 2023) and the twelve companies acquired in 2023.

* Continued attention to our strong commitment to Ethics, Climate, Health & Safety and Diversity & Inclusion.

* A focus on the development, career progression and retention of our talent through the use of recognised performance management processes.

These initiatives have contributed to the recognition of the Group's people management practices and the award of the Top Employer 2024 certification.

Sandeep Gulati, MD, India and South Asia said, "We at Egis in India are immensely proud to have been recognised as a Top Employer for the third consecutive year. Our talent and people practices have been critical drivers for overall organizational growth. With our progressive 'people first' policies and practices, we are working to consistently improve employee value."

"The extension of this certification to a fourth country demonstrates our determination to embed excellence in our HR practices to support the Group's strong growth and the development of our employees," said Laurent Fabres, Group Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer at Egis

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2300 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 12 million employees globally.

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

