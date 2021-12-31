Eight core industrial sectors post 3.1 per cent growth in November

Eight core industrial sectors that include, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, posted a growth of 3.1 per cent in November year-on-year, the government data showed on Friday.

For the period April-November 2021, the growth of the eight core industrial sectors stands at 13.7 per cent over the corresponding period of last year,

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 131.7 in November 2021,which increased by 3.1 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of November 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel and Electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2021 is revised upward to 12.2 per cent from its provisional level 11.6 per cent announced earlier.

Index of Eight Core Industries measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilisers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Petroleum refinery production, which has 28.04 per cent weight, the highest among the 8 core sectors, posted an increase of 4.3 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 10.6 per cent from April to November 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 1.5 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 10.2 per cent from April to November 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 0.8 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 25.3 per cent from April to November 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.2 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 8.2 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 23.7 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020.

Fertilisers production increased by 2.5 per cent in November 2021 over the corresponding month of last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor