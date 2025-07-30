Ekta World delivers 21.56 million sq. ft., transforming Skylines and Lives

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Ekta World, a leading real estate company in Mumbai with a legacy spanning 38 years, has successfully developed a total of 21.56 million square feet through its completed and under construction projects. Spread across key locations including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Virar, Ekta World has successfully delivered 87 projects, of which 28 were redevelopment projects in Mumbai, marking its strong presence in both greenfield and brownfield developments. The company is currently executing 8 ongoing residential projects, bringing its total project count to 95.

Since its inception in 1987 by Mr. Ashok Mohanani, Ekta World has remained committed to thoughtful urban developmentblending innovation, quality, and sustainability to create vibrant residential ecosystems. By delivering A Home That Cares to over 15,390 families, the brand has gone beyond building physical spaces to nurturing inclusive and well-connected communities. Signature developments such as Lake Homes in Powai, Ekta Tripolis (Goregaon West), Ekta Verve in Khar West, Ekta Trinity in Santacruz, The One at Pali Hill, Bandra West, and Ekta Invictus, Matunga stand as enduring examples of the company's vision to enhance lifestyle experiences while contributing meaningfully to the urban fabric.

With its flagship offering Ekta Tripolis, Goregaon (w) the brand has reinforced its presence in real estate by delivering 600+ luxury apartments spread across 3 Hi res towers with 25+ lifestyle amenities catering to the rising demand for premium residential projects in Goregaon (w). The project has become a reference point for luxury real estate in the micro-market, establishing Ekta World among the top developers in Mumbai.

Commenting on the proud moment, Mr. Vivek Mohanani, Managing Director of Ekta World, said, "Great design may be inspired from global icons, but true homes are the ones built with care and from the heart. At Ekta World, our ongoing residential projects and new upcoming projects in Mumbai have ensured a balance in everything we do. And that's why we create spaces I would be proud to live in with my own family."

Ekta World's growth journey is rooted in a comprehensive approach to urban development, seamlessly integrating sustainability, technology, and design. Across its luxury homes in Mumbai, the company prioritises eco-conscious planning with features such as rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and solid waste management, while also embracing future-ready infrastructure like EV charging stations. Each home is conceived not just as a standalone unit but as part of a larger, thoughtfully curated living environment fully equipped with smart automation and designed to balance aesthetic elegance with everyday functionality.

The company has emerged as a trusted developer in high-demand neighbourhoods of the western suburbs of Mumbai. Notable residential projects & redevelopment projects around Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Juhu, Chembur & Matunga are part of the brand's expanding portfolio. With 3/4/5 BHK apartments and penthouses as the offerings, the company addresses the aspirational needs of buyers seeking uber luxury homes in Mumbai.

At Ekta World, the future remains focused on premium projects in Mumbai' high-value micro-markets such as Juhu, Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz. The company aims to set new benchmarks in luxury residential and commercial real estate across the western belt with upcoming projects in Mumbai. With a clear long-term vision, Ekta World leads the change rather than follows trends, as it establishes itself as a force in ultra-luxury living. As it enters its next growth phase, Ekta World remains committed to timely delivery, design integrity, and customer satisfactionvalues that have earned lasting trust across generations.

About Ekta World - Ekta World, founded in 1987 by Ashok Mohanani, is a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, known for its legacy of innovation, quality, and sustainability. With over 95 projects across prime locations like Bandra, Juhu, and Santacruz, the brand delivers luxury living through cutting-edge design and green practices. Led by Vivek Mohanani, Ekta World continues to redefine urban living in India.

