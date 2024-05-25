Elated & committed after using my fundamental right: Paytm CEO

New Delhi, May 25 Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that India has a true momentum across growth parameters and he wants an extension of that momentum, as he cast his first vote in Delhi during the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

“'Bharatiya hone ke mool adhikar ka sadupayog' (Exercised my fundamental right of being a true Indian). Elated and committed,” Sharma posted on X.

“India has momentum and I want an extension of that momentum. I am privileged to be part of the golden age India is in. The world has changed and India is winning,” said Sharma, who earlier voted in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where he was born.

“The current government has the right attention towards financial inclusion and post June 4, there will be further amplification of the fintech sector,” he said.

Stressing that better days are ahead for Paytm, Sharma had earlier said they have learnt their lessons in the past and “the worst is behind the company”.

A total of 1.52 crore voters, including 82 lakh males, 69 lakh females, and 1,228 third-gender voters, are likely to exercise their franchise at 13,000 polling stations spread across 2,627 locations in Delhi.

