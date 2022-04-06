Elearnmarkets present the first ever Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave in Goa

, India's premier online financial education portal along with its Fintech platform StockEdge, data analytics app is all set to host the first ever Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave in Goa from April 26 to April 29, 2022. The event is the brainchild of Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder Elearnmarkets, who also happens to be one of the most popular stock market experts.

The 3-day colossal trading event will take place at the lavish Novotel, Goa and will be bedecked by some of the biggest and most prestigious traders and investors in India, such as Prakash Gaba, Vivek Bajaj, Premal Parekh, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Vijay Thakre, Chetan Panchamia, Rakesh Bansal, Kunal Saraogi, Piyush Chaudhry, Asin Baran Pati, Vishal B Malkan and Sandeep Jain.

The Mega Trading Conclave will assemble the big shots of the stock market under one roof which will unravel a gamut of learning and networking opportunities for traders and investors. Watch these seasoned traders display their prowess in a Live Trading Workshop, and learn directly from them. This is the chance to get face-to-face with these stock market stalwarts, ascertain the tricks of the trade, discuss strategies, and unlock new opportunities. With so many big names all in one place at the same time, it goes without saying that the scalability of networking opportunities at the Mega Trading Conclave will be exponential. The event has been carefully curated, right from choosing the experts to planning the strategy sessions, keeping in mind the market trends and knowledge requirements for finance and stock market professionals to excel further.

Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder, StockEdge and Elearnmarkets while talking about his brainchild affirmed, "Face2Face Trading Mega Conclave is an extension of the famous Face2face YouTube series with over 50 million views hosted in . The event will help the participants to learn trading strategies in live markets with real market experts. Also there will be great networking opportunities over these 3 days of extensive day and night sessions."

Right from choosing the experts to planning the strategy sessions, this event has been carefully designed. One of the key underlying factors of this event is to add unparalleled value to the market participants keeping in mind the market trends and knowledge requirements for them to excel further.

With renowned brands like RIGI backing the conclave as Title Partner, Espresso as Broking Partner, Zee Business as Media Partner and OI Pulse as their Supporting Partner, this event is expected to become one of the most prestigious hubspot in India for stock market participants.

RIGI is a creator first company that is building for the creator economy. They help digital creators & influencers to grow, manage and monetize their community. Their suite of products makes monetization and engagement simple and quick for creator-led communities across all social media platforms.

Espresso is a discount brokerage company from the house of Sharekhan. Since their launch in September 2020, their focus has been to continuously collaborate and co-create platform features with traders. Their unique pricing of zero brokerage on loss making trades, 1 year free subscription to MoneyFLIX and educating on their YouTube channel is how Espresso wants to partner retail traders get better and succeed.

OI Pulse is part of a broader vision that seeks to empower individual traders especially the "Retailers" trading in the derivative segment of the market. Various features of OI Pulse have been developed with the sole objective of enabling retail traders to understand the dynamics of a market that is largely dominated by big institutional players and identify correct trading opportunities.

Elearnmarkets (ELM) founded in 2014 is a financial market training platform with over 2 million registered users available both on web and mobile. The platform has on boarded over 150 market experts who are training users on various aspects of stock markets and related fields such as Commodities, Currency, Mutual Fund, Insurance, Financial Planning and Wealth Management, etc. The EdTech platform offers more than 200 career-oriented online courses, many of which provide the students with a joint certification from renowned industry bodies like NSE Academy, NCDEX and MCX. It also regularly conducts boot camps, workshops, and webinars on various financial topics, which are conducted by market experts and celebrity stock market trainers. Their expert-led recorded and live online finance courses are available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Gujarati. With more than 6 million page views/month, Elearnmarkets is available on multiple platforms.

StockEdge, the FinTech app of Elearnmarkets was founded in 2016 is one of India's best and most trusted Stock market research and analytics applications. It has over 3 million app downloads and is one of the most highly-rated apps on PlayStore with 4.4/5 rating.

