Elegant Diamond Collection Launch for Wedding Season by Chateauvince Solitaires. Trending Designs with Certificates!

New Delhi [India], August 9: Chateauvince Solitaires & Jewellery has launched its latest collection of sophisticated diamond jewellery, in time for the wedding season. Based out of Panchkula, Chateauvince Solitaires & Jewellery is also showcasing statement pieces that are currently trending. What's more, they are also providing certificates for their solitaires.

Helmed by Amit Jain, Chateauvince Jewellery & Solitaires stands tall & proud as one of the few names in Chandigarh tricity region that specialise in niche jewellery, inspired by art forms across the globe.

As wedding season arrives, Amit Jain says that the demand for jewellery attains another level of expectations that has to be met during the time. Focusing on the traditional side a bit, he chooses to present the bride with an ethnic temple and Polki jewellery that will give a high definition to their wedding look and provide a classy finish to this traditional touch. Adding to this style definition, he says, "Wearing the right ornament is not just a beauty quotient. It also enhances your confidence and helps you embrace your elegance with dignity. Jewellery is in fact a statement."

Chateauvince sources precious gemstones from different parts of the world - Hongkong, Tahiti, Japan, France, Italy and different parts of India. The diamonds used in his jewellery are certified by the world's best gemological lab, IGI. Even though he tries to bring the various fashion trends reflected in his jewellery models, he ensures that at least half of the collection represents the traditions and culture of various parts of the country. He tries to bring the ethnicity and classic touch of temple jewellery to many of his collections.

Chateauvince has an eclectic mix of Indian and Victorian jewellery. “The Indian customer today is one who is very well travelled across the globe. Their tastes have thus evolved into a more global palate. And we are committed to giving our customers what they like. Our store is like a melting pot of cultures and inspired jewellery. We have traditional Indian wedding jewellery on one hand and then we boast of a super fine collection of Victorian jewels! Our cocktail rings have actual Columbian Emeralds! At the same time, our office wear & men’s jewellery is very sought after!”

Putting customer happiness into prime focus, Amit Jain is never ready to compromise on the quality of the jewellery that he puts up for sale. As it represents the branding of his business through several decades, he insists on providing the best in the market with almost zero faults. Amit Jain also has an in-house team with his company that designs jewellery according to customer demands, which is also one of the reasons his company stands at the forefront of jewellery business.

With an extremely impressive lineup of men’s jewellery as well, Chateauvince is preferred by well-heeled men too. “Our forte is stylish designs for men who are seeking well-designed accessories. Our collection of diamond watches, Cuban chains & bracelets for men is highly sought after. Some of our most precious pieces are crafted in India, Italy & Dubai. We literally have been the game changers in the field of menswear, where we have created designs that appeal to fashionable men and give them the chance to wear jewellery that goes well with their style – right from everyday wear to occasion wear,” informs Amit.

Chateauvince is also a much-trusted name for getting old heirloom jewellery refurbished. “While we have gone global, we cannot ignore our roots. And preserving old jewellery is one of the best ways of doing this!” says Amit.

As a result of his constant hard work and determination in running his jewellery business, Amit has been awarded the prestigious "National Gratitude Award 2020" for the ethical jewellery business in India. Amit Jain, also received "Entrepreneur Excellence Award" for the Best Ethical Jewellery Business (2019). Chateauvince Solitaires and Jewelry have also received the "Golden Glory Award" for excellence in Diamond and Hallmark and Gold jewellery in India.

Chateauvince is not only the most sought-after store for solitaires, but Amit Jain is today, regarded as one of the most respected diamond graders in the Tricity.

