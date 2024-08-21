Elevate your brand and grow your network at FSIE 2024: India's Leading Expo on Fire Safety and Security as it returns in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: The 7th Edition of the Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) is all set to kick start from August 22nd to 24th at the extravagant Jio World Convention Centre. This three-day event promises to be a pivotal gathering for professionals and businesses in the fire, safety, and security industry.

Being one of the industry's most anticipated expos, FSIE 2024 offers a comprehensive platform showcasing the latest advancements in Fire & Security Industry. Companies including Edwards, Honeywell, Naffco, Bosch, AAAG India, New Age Fire Fighting, CP Plus, Cavitak and many more will be on display at the exhibition, presenting their cutting-edge solutions to industry challenges.

The Exhibitor Profile include Active Fire Systems, Passive Fire Systems, Life Safety Systems, Building Automation, Emergency & Rescue Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems.

With more than 170 outstanding brands participating, FSIE 2024 provides a unique opportunity for networking, learning, and exploring innovative products. The expo caters to a diverse range of sectors including construction, industrial safety, emergency management, and building automation.

Under the leadership of FSAI President Srinivas Valluri, the nonprofit is co-hosting the Expo with NOVA Exhibitions and Conferences, owned by Siddharth Saraf. Together, they aim to deliver a minutely curated event for all participants.

The Expo is anticipated to draw over 12,000 visitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and participate in a series of comprehensive conferences designed to share knowledge and insights on the latest fire safety and security trends. The event also serves as a prime platform for businesses to showcase their offerings, build brand visibility, and forge valuable partnerships.

The expo is supported by varied government organisations, wherein Director Generals, Fire Officers, Security Personnels, Bureaucrats, Consultants, and other Industry stakeholders from across the country, including global representatives, will be an integral part of the expo. Representatives from over 20 states will convene for a special roundtable discussion on creating a safer India.

In a pioneering move to bolster building safety and security, the Fire and Safety Association of India (FSAI) has introduced the Surakshit Bharat Index. This index will assess buildings, particularly high-rises, hospitals, and hotels, on their fire safety and security measures. Complementing the nation's focus on sustainability, as underscored by the National Building Council's mandates, the index aligns with green building certifications by prioritizing energy efficiency and water conservation.

The FSAI is at the forefront of this initiative, training and certifying professionals as fire consultants. Thousands of these experts will be essential in achieving a truly Surakshit Bharat. Led by FSAI Presidential member Pankaj Dharkar, this index marks a significant stride towards ensuring the safety of India's buildings.

In India, fire safety is still an important concern due to the country's fast industrialization and urbanization, which has increased fire dangers. The number of fire incidents, which are frequently caused by insufficient safety precautions or a disregard for the law, emphasizes the necessity of strong fire safety procedures and systems. For both individuals and organizations to successfully manage fire risks and guarantee a quick and safe reaction in the case of a fire, education and training on fire prevention and response are essential.

Be a part of the forum where industry leaders will gather. Register now on WWW.FSIE.IN

For more details and to book your space for the next edition, contact the event organizers:

info@fsienova.com | sales02@fsienova.com

Bhaskar Dhawan - +91 9953993295 | Bhavik Thakur - +91 8652631928

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor