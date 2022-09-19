Elgin Hotel And Resorts Announces The Appointment Of Rea Oberoi As Its Vice President

September 19: Renowned hospitality group Elgin Hotel and Resorts appointed Rea Oberoi as their Vice President. Ms. Oberoi will be in charge of day-to-day operations along with ensuring utmost customer satisfaction. She is the daughter of Diamond Oberoi, the nephew of MS Oberoi, founder of the Elgin group of hotels. In her new role, Rea will play a crucial part in upscaling operations and be a part of the legacy.

Ms. Oberoi is currently pursuing her Masters in International Hospitality Management from Les Roches School of Hotel Management in Spain. As the Vice President of Elgin Hotel and Resorts, Ms. Oberoi aims to achieve long-term growth by strengthening the brand’s position in the hospitality sector.

In addition to being an active part of the family legacy, Rea Oberoi is also a passionate writer. She has recently penned down a book based on the Himalayas of Darjeeling and Sikkim. Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming book, Rea Oberoi says, “I have always been a nature lover, and my love for the mountains is what inspired me to write the book. I am optimistic that readers will be able to associate with my writing and enjoy the book.”

Highlighting her role as the Vice President at Elgin Hotels and Resorts, Rea Oberoi said, “With great power comes great responsibility. I am excited to hold the new position and be a part of the legacy that the brand has built and confident that my new age approach will be beneficial for the brand.”

Rea Oberoi further added, “To enhance the consumer experience, Elgin Hotels and Resorts offers exclusive Himalayan Therapy sessions in the Snow Spa to unwind and blend into the secrets of the mythical mountains. We take our guests into a world of outlandish beauty with an ancient healing technique called ‘Forest Therapy. We ensure that our guests have a memorable experience and always come back asking for more.”

Elgin Hotels and Resorts aim to continue building the brand legacy by providing sophisticated interiors, excellent service, fine cuisine, attentive staff, and the latest technology blend to create a magical experience for the guests. They merge relaxation and healing to create an experience that is both warm and intimate.

Elgin Hotels & Resorts is a leading luxury heritage hotel chain in the UK and various locations of India synonymous with warm hospitality. The Elgin group owns and operates leading luxury heritage hotels & resorts in Kolkata (Calcutta), Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Gangtok, Pelling (Sikkim) in India, and Inverurie in Scotland, UK has been carefully chosen to offer locations unparalleled anywhere in the world. Some of these hotels and resorts include The Elgin Kintore Arms, Scotland; The Elgin Fairlawn, Kolkata; The Elgin, Darjeeling; The Elgin Silver Oaks, Kalimpong; The Elgin Nor-Khill, Gangtok; and The Elgin Mount Pandim, Pelling. The brand continues to strive for unparalleled excellence in developing and efficiently managing a broad chain of unique hotels and resorts spread across potential destinations all over the world.

To know more, please visit: https://www.elginhotels.com/

