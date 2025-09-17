Elite Elevators Unveils the X200 and X200 Mark II - Redefining Residential Mobility with Safety, Style, and Smart Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: Elite Elevators, a globally renowned leader in residential mobility solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovations, the X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator and the advanced X200 Mark II. Entirely designed and manufactured in India, both models are fully imported and certified under the strictest US, EU, Australian, and Indian safety standards, setting a new benchmark for performance, design, and intelligent functionality in the home elevator market.

These launches reaffirm Elite Elevators' commitment to delivering world-class residential solutions that blend engineering precision, architectural elegance, and user-centric innovation, providing homeowners with unparalleled mobility and convenience.

Transforming Residential Mobility: A Solution for Modern Homes

In contemporary urban living, multi-storey homes are increasingly common, driven by limited space in metropolitan cities and vertical residential architecture trends. Elevators in modern homes are no longer a luxury; they are a critical element for convenience, safety, and accessibility.

The X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator has been engineered to meet these demands. With the capacity to carry up to 400 kg, travel heights of up to 12 meters, and support for four stops, it ensures seamless access across multiple floors while maintaining a compact and unobtrusive footprint, suitable for both new constructions and retrofit projects.

The X200 Mark II pushes these capabilities further by integrating smart technology for modern connected homes. Equipped with biometric security, VisionLog™ cabin monitoring, and LiveBoard™ lifestyle display, the Mark II transforms vertical mobility into an interactive, secure, and personalized experience, making it ideal for homes with advanced technology ecosystems.

Engineering Excellence Meets Architectural Integration

At the core of the X200 lies hydraulic chain drive technology, delivering smooth, vibration-free, and quiet travel. Integrated Soft Start and Stop (SSS) technology ensures a stable, jolt-free ride for passengers of all ages.

Both the X200 and X200 Mark II emphasize architectural integration. Features include:

-Panoramic glass swing doors

-Concealed cabin mechanisms

-Greaseless rails

-DRL-inspired shaft lighting

These elements transform the elevator into a design statement that complements the home's interiors, merging mechanical precision with aesthetic elegance.

The Mark II further incorporates digital enhancements without compromising design. Its 21-inch LiveBoard™ and smart ride modes ensure that every ride is functional, interactive, and customizable, offering an experience aligned with modern smart homes.

X200 Mark II - The Future of Smart Luxury

While the X200 sets the foundation, the X200 Mark II pushes boundaries with intelligent features designed for the modern smart home:

Intelligent Biometric Security

Biometric access allows homeowners to secure private floors with just a fingerprint or PIN. No keys, no fobs just personalized security that adapts to modern living.

VisionLog™ Cabin Camera

The Mark II is the first home elevator with a built-in wide-angle cabin camera. It recognizes hand gestures, logs unauthorized access, and instantly notifies homeowners turning the lift into a silent guardian.

LiveBoard™ Lifestyle Display

More than a control panel, the 21-inch LiveBoard™ acts as a digital companion, displaying weather, time, news updates, family messages, or personal photos, turning a simple ride into a moment of connection.

Ride Modes for Every Mood

Homeowners can select ride preferences: Sports for speed, Eco to save energy, Comfort for smooth travel, or Personalized settings for a fully tailored experience.

Smartphone Integration

Through the dedicated Elite app, homeowners can monitor, manage, and customize the elevator remotely, from lighting and ride profiles to floor restrictions and diagnostics, all from their smartphone.

Designed to Evolve

The Mark II is built for tomorrow. With lifetime upgrade support, new features are rolled out seamlessly, ensuring the elevator evolves alongside the home.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Residential Accessibility

Families increasingly seek inclusive and accessible home designs, and both X200 models deliver. With a compact footprint, these elevators are ideal for homes where traditional lifts may not fit.

Key specifications include:

-Load capacity: 400 kg

-Travel height: Up to 12 meters

-Stops: Up to 4 floors

-Installation: Indoor and outdoor options

The X200 Mark II adds intelligent security, connectivity, and lifestyle features, enhancing modern living without compromising space or safety.

Tailored Design for Every Home

Both X200 models are custom-engineered for residential use, with units built to the millimeter to fit unique home layouts.

Design advantages include:

-Pit depth: Only 100 mm

-Headroom requirement: 2300 mm

-Cabin dimensions: 1400 mm x 1200 mm

-Door width: 600-900 mm manual swing

This allows architects to integrate the elevators seamlessly, preserving aesthetics while enhancing functionality.

Comprehensive Safety Features

Safety remains a cornerstone of the X200 Series. Both models include:

-Automatic Rescue Device (ARD): Gentle emergency lowering

-Battery backup systems: Continuous operation during power failures

-Overload detection with audio-visual alerts

-GSM-enabled communication system with dual battery backup

-Dynamic error notification systems for real-time diagnostics

-Door light curtains and auto-releveling technology

The Mark II enhances security with biometric access and VisionLog™ monitoring, providing peace of mind for all family members.

Smart Customization Without Premium Costs

Homeowners can personalize finishes at no extra cost:

-Wall finishes: Wood, glass, stainless steel

-Flooring: Vinyl, carpet, bespoke materials

-Ceiling designs: Spotlight arrangements to decorative panels

-RAL color palettes: Neutrals, metallics, textured shades

The Mark II allows ride mode customization, digital display content, and app-based control, integrating the elevator seamlessly into the smart home ecosystem.

Value Proposition: Luxury Within Reach

Elite Elevators has streamlined its supply chain, offering world-class residential elevators at nearly half the cost of comparable models. Both X200 models combine:

-Advanced safety systems

-Elegant design

-Smart technology integration

-Minimal maintenance

This makes luxury, performance, and technology accessible without compromise.

Why the X200 Series Stands Apart

Guided by insights from over 500,000 homes globally, the X200 Series adheres to six principles:

1) Adaptation to unique home layouts

2) Safety as a foundation

3) Personalization without hidden costs

4) Seamless architectural integration

5) Simplified technology for daily use

6) Assured value

The X200 Mark II extends these principles with connected home capabilities, digital monitoring, and interactive features, establishing it as a next-generation residential mobility solution.

Global Trust and Compliance

Certified to US, EU, Australian, and Indian standards, the X200 Series provides consistent reliability. Already installed in India, UAE, Australia, Switzerland, and Mexico, these elevators exemplify Elite Elevators' global commitment to safe, innovative, and intelligent residential mobility.

Technical Specifications

The Elite X200 is designed to offer smooth and dependable vertical mobility. It is equipped with a hydraulic chain drive system and can carry a maximum capacity of 400 kg at a speed of 0.30 m/s. The maximum travel height is to 12 m and also accepts a maximum of 4 stops, making it suitable for residential and commercial applications.

The lift is fitted with manual swing doors, in sizes of 600 or 900 mm, and an only 100 mm pit. The required headroom is 2300 mm and has a spacious car size of 1400 x 1200 mm, and can be installed either indoors or outdoors. The Elite X200 has lowering by battery back-up, overload detection, GSM communication and an Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) for safety.

The Mark II shares these specifications while adding biometric access, LiveBoard™, VisionLog™ camera, and smartphone integration, offering advanced security, connectivity, and customization.

Experience Centres Across India

Elite Elevators has established over 40 Experience Centres, enabling homeowners, architects, and designers to:

-Explore advanced safety systems

-Understand customization options

-Experience integration into modern home interiors

-Interact with smart features of the Mark II

These centers provide hands-on understanding of the X200 Series, ensuring informed decisions based on both functionality and design excellence.

Conclusion

The launch of the X200 and X200 Mark II marks a new milestone in residential mobility innovation. By combining engineering precision, safety, aesthetic versatility, smart technology, and global compliance, Elite Elevators is redefining expectations for home elevators.

The X200 offers reliable, elegant, and affordable solutions, while the X200 Mark II introduces smart, connected living features, ensuring modern homes benefit from enhanced convenience, security, and style. Together, these elevators provide future-ready, luxurious, and accessible vertical mobility, setting a new global benchmark.

For more information or to visit an Elite Elevators Experience Centre, please visit: www.eliteelevators.com

