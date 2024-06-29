Elon Musk says usage on X touches all-time high during Biden vs Trump US Presidential debate

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Tech-billionaire owner of X, Elon Musk on Saturday said that his social media platform witnessed record usage during the recent televised debate between US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections later this year.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to his account on X to detail that the microblogging platform which was formerly known as Twitter touched 76 Billion User-Seconds in the United States.

"X US usage reaches all-time high! 76B total user-seconds in the US, beating the previous record by 5%," posted Musk.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1806942360552829011

in a series of posts, X detailed that "minute-by-minute conversation on the first US presidential debate spiked by 19 times from the start of the broadcast to its peak at 90 minutes in."

"The scale of the global conversation on X was staggering: we've tracked over 2B impressions with over 242M video views and 2M posts," XData posted on the televised showdown between Biden and Trump.

The posts by X were retweeted by Musk from his personal profile.

This marks a pivotal moment for X, reflecting its growing influence and the increasing engagement of its user base.

The figure of 76 billion total user-seconds represents the cumulative time users spent on the platform, indicating a increase in user activity and interaction.

The previous record, which X surpassed by 5 per cent, underscores the platform's growth and resilience in a highly competitive social media landscape.

The announcement comes at a time when social media platforms are vying for user attention and striving to offer more engaging content.

To boost platform engagement, Musk had on March 28 announced that X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers would be granted free access to Premium features, while those with over 5,000 followers would enjoy Premium+ features at no cost.

Meanwhile, in his first campaign stop following the televised debate hosted by CNN with the Trump, President Biden addressing supporters in North Carolina's Raeligh said, "I know what millions of Americans know...When you get knocked down, you get back up."

"I don't walk as easily as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to," Biden said. "I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth," he said as per a readout from the event put out by the White House

"I spent 90 minutes on a stage debating a guy who has the morals of an alley cat," Biden said.

Meanwhile, former President Trump addressing a campaign rally in Virginia said, "We had a big victory against a man that is really looking to destroy our country," CNN reported.

