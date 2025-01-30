Elpro International School Organises SAAHITYA - Pune's Biggest Literary Festival

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: The five-day literary festival, Saahitya 2025, held at Elpro International School, Phase 1 - Hinjawadi, concluded on Republic Day i.e. 26th January 2025, leaving its mark as one of the most vibrant celebrations of literature and culture in recent memory. With an array of sessions, performances, workshops, and a book fair, Saahitya offered a space for creativity, intellect, and cultural exchange, captivating attendees from all walks of life.

The Saahitya festival, strategized by Elpro International School, featured key collaborations with Mojo Media & Entertainment as the Event Partner, Lokmat as the Media Partner, Crossword as the Book Partner, Elpro City Square as the Community Partner, Fever FM as the Radio Partner, and Spic Macay as the Cultural Partner.

A special highlight of the festival was the grand book fair, hosted by Crossword, which was open throughout the five days from January 22 to 26. From 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily, the fair welcomed readers to explore a wide range of books across genres, making it a haven for book enthusiasts and casual readers alike.

The festival opened on January 22 with a spectacular inauguration ceremony that set the tone for the days ahead. Literary enthusiasts were thrilled by an engaging session with the celebrated author Ankur Warikoo, whose insights and experiences drew a packed audience. The evening concluded with a soul-stirring performance by the Wadali Brothers, whose melodic tunes left the audience in awe, making the first evening a perfect blend of intellectual and artistic delight.

As the festival continued, it delved deeper into interactive and cultural experiences. On the second day, an exciting Quiz Session hosted by Skillsphere brought a competitive edge to the festival, while Arvind Jagtap charmed the crowd with his session titled "Selfie," filled with wit and storytelling. The highlight of the evening was Vaarasa - Paramparecha, a mesmerizing performance by Team Vaarasa that celebrated the beauty of Marathi literature and music.

The team, led by poet Vaibhav Joshi, featured the remarkable talents of anchor Milind Kulkarni, vocalists Nagesh Adgaonkar and Madhura Datar, and instrumentalists Vikram Bhat on the tabla; Apoorv Dravid on pakhawaj, dholak, and dholki; Uddhav Kumbhar on percussion; Nilesh Deshpande on the flute; and Kedar Paranjpe on the keyboard. Their harmonious performance left the audience deeply moved and proud of their cultural heritage.

The third day brought a delightful mix of learning and artistic expression. A workshop and competition organized by Amar Chitra Katha revived timeless stories for a new generation, engaging children and adults alike. Author Akshat Gupta delivered a compelling session, redefining Indian mythology as "Satyalogy" and asserting that the yugas were historical events, not myths. He also emphasized the importance of innovative education in shaping young minds. Beyond his profound insights, Gupta's humility shone through as he warmly engaged with fans, proving that success and kindness go hand in hand. The day concluded on a poetic note as the renowned Ashok Chakradhar enthralled the audience with his evocative recitation, leaving everyone spellbound.

On the fourth day, Saahitya embraced creativity in full bloom. An open mic session provided a platform for budding artists and writers to share their voices, while a Scrabble competition added a playful twist to the literary atmosphere. Shabnam Minwalla captivated readers during her author session, inspiring many with her literary journey. Later in the evening, the Character Parade brought beloved literary figures to life, filling the venue with color, imagination, and energy.

The festival culminated in a grand finale celebrating the richness of art and literature. The evening began with a lively Literary Tambola session, followed by a graceful Kathakali performance by Renjini Suresh and Team, which mesmerized the audience. Manoj Muntashir Shukla, in his powerful author session, spoke passionately about the greatness of India, lauding its cultural diversity, historical depth, and literary wealth. He urged the audience to take pride in India's rich heritage and to carry forward its legacy with pride. His speech, filled with patriotic fervor and optimism, resonated deeply with the audience.

The night reached its peak with a captivating performance by Mame Khan, whose powerful voice and stage presence had the audience swaying to his Rajasthani folk music blended with contemporary beats. From soulful traditional songs to high-energy tracks, Mame Khan's ability to engage the crowd, encouraging sing-alongs and claps, made the concert a celebration. His heartfelt gratitude and personal anecdotes about his music added a special touch, making the performance unforgettable.

Saahitya 2025 was more than just a festival-it was a celebration of ideas, stories, and cultural heritage. With its thoughtfully curated events, stellar line-up of authors, performers, and artists, and robust partnerships, it left an indelible mark on the hearts of its attendees. Saahitya truly lived up to its promise of being "Pune's biggest literary festival."

