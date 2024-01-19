Embark on a Culinary Journey with “Megumi”; Where Blessings, Grace, and Gourmet Delights Converge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: The star studded launch saw the presence of Aoora, Iulia Vântur, Vipul Roy, Rupali Suri, Bhawna Agarwal, Mishikka Chaurasia, Bhumanyu, Madhuri Pandey, Anjali Pandey, Shwetaa Khanduri ,Gaurav Parik, Prashant Sharma, Smita Gondkar, Aziz Zee, Asif Merchant, Laxmi Rai, Asif Bhamla, Hansa Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rajiv Thakur, Navin Agarwal, Amita Neema, Saher Bamla, Rohit Veram, Donal Bhist, Pratap Sarnaik.

Megumi, the latest jewel in Mumbai’s hospitality crown, welcomes you to a haven of gastronomic delight and bespoke experiences. Derived from the Japanese words meaning ‘Blessings’ and ‘Grace,’ Megumi promises a culinary journey that transcends boundaries.

Megumi proudly offers a diverse dining experience under one roof, featuring Robatayaki, Sushi & Sashimi, Wok & Dim Sum. The carefully crafted menu takes you on a culinary journey, blending traditional Japanese flavors with innovative twists that pay homage to Northeast Indian culture.

At the heart of Megumi is a stylish open kitchen, where the passionate chefs showcase their skills with an energetic robata grill and sushi bar. The open kitchen allows diners to witness the culinary artistry firsthand, using the finest signature Japanese and seasonally sourced ingredients to create delectable masterpieces.

The concept revolves around the deep Japanese philosophies of ‘Blessing,’ infusing every dish with meaning and purpose. As a nod to cultural diversity, Megumi celebrates Northeast Indian influences and the Japanese ‘Way of Tea,’ creating a truly unique and memorable dining encounter.

Nestled against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mumbai skyline, Megumi offers a 360-degree panoramic view, setting the stage for an unparalleled dining experience. The brainchild of a fusion of contemporary and traditional flavors, Megumi brings to the table a meticulously curated menu that caters to diverse palates.

Designer Minal Chopra’s visionary touch is evident in the stunning interior, featuring an expansive 3D-printed ceiling installation inspired by Japanese and Brazilian weaving traditions. Warm, deliberate lighting enhances this masterpiece, ensuring an atmosphere that complements the culinary wonders.

Rajit Shetty – Ramee Group says, ”Megumi is an upgrade in our new line of hospitality brands, we're just trying to improve on every aspect of the business; we're trying to have better service and better food and make sure all of this is maintained. The bottom line is people will go where they feel good, so we're trying to make people feel better. Experience a pinnacle of culinary excellence as we proudly unveil Megumi in the heart of Mumbai. Our fusion of Japanese tradition and contemporary innovation promises an unparalleled blessing in dining experience. Join us in elevating your taste for excellence”

Amit Pal, the heart and brain of Megumi says, “Megumi is not just a restaurant; it’s a culinary symphony where every dish tells a story of blessings and grace, creating a haven for gourmands to indulge in an unforgettable experience”

