embedUR systems Announces Strategic Partnership with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION to Drive Edge AI Innovation through innovative ModelNova AI Development Hub

Fremont (California) [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: embedUR systems, a leader in AI-driven Edge computing, proudly announces a strategic partnership with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION (formerly tinyML Foundation). This collaboration will bring ModelNova, an edge AI knowledge-base and resource platform built by embedUR systems, to the Edge AI community, providing access to pre-trained models, datasets, and blueprints that serve as real-world application development guides for a variety of edge AI use cases.

As part of this partnership, embedUR systems and the EDGE AI FOUNDATION will launch the EDGE AI LABS powered by ModelNova. This platform will be a community-driven instance of ModelNova, with contributions from the EDGE AI FOUNDATION's members and the Edge AI community; featuring various AI resources to help developers and researchers accelerate innovation in edge AI.

ModelNova and EDGE AI LABS overcome obstacles preventing good ideas from progressing into reality. Product developers and AI researchers can more easily experiment with their solution concepts. By aggregating the models, data sets, methodologies, and blueprints all in one place, ModelNova brings rapid prototyping to the world of edge AI, unleashing ideas that were previously too difficult or expensive to explore.

Demonstrating the Power of ModelNova at Edge AI Taipei

embedUR is excited to participate in EDGE AI FOUNDATION's Taipei 2024 event, where they will present two live demos showcasing the capabilities of ModelNova paired with embedUR's Engineering expertise. These demos will illustrate how ModelNova empowers developers to swiftly build innovative edge AI solutions, reinforcing their commitment to advancing AI technology on small devices.

1. Attendance Tracking with UReyeD Face Recognition

This demo features an Attendance and Admission Tracking system using Face Recognition on an AI-chip, designed for environments like corporate offices and smart campuses. The system demonstrates the value of embedded AI in securely and efficiently tracking individuals, all with minimal power consumption.

2. Image Segmentation for Real-World Applications

This demo showcases advanced Image Segmentation on power-efficient MCUs with NPU acceleration, enabling industries like automotive and agriculture to deploy real-time object detection and autonomous decision-making systems.

"These demos highlight the real-world potential of ModelNova's pre-trained models to help developers rapidly build prototypes, accelerating product development for edge AI," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of embedUR systems.

More Than Just Models - ModelNova as an Edge AI Resource Hub

ModelNova is far more than a standard AI model zoo. The curated models are integrated and ready-to-go on small, embedded devices, perfect for intelligent edge products. ModelNova also provides datasets and blueprintsdetailed roadmaps for aiding in the development of real-life use casesdesigned to help companies deploy Edge AI applications with ease. Through this strategic partnership, the Edge AI community will have direct access to these resources via the EDGE AI LABS, accelerating innovation and collaboration at the edge.

"The partnership with embedUR provides an open platform for the tech industry and academic community to contribute datasets and other fundamental code that will accelerate research development and deployment of Edge AI solutions - all curated by our working groups," said Pete Bernard, Executive Director of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION.

About embedUR systems Inc.

embedUR systems is a Silicon Valley-based leader in embedded solutions, AI, and Edge Computing. For over two decades, the company has helped accelerate product time-to-market for some of the world's largest telecom, network equipment, and silicon vendors. With deep expertise in AI/ML, IoT, and networking, embedUR's solutions are deployed on millions of devices worldwide, enabling next-generation intelligent systems. With a team of over 350 engineers, embedUR provides scalable solutions that reduce engineering risk and foster innovation at the edge, serving as a seamless extension of its customers' development teams. Learn more at www.embedur.ai and experience ModelNova at www.modelnova.ai.

About the EDGE AI FOUNDATION

EDGE AI FOUNDATION (formerly tinyML Foundation) is a global non-profit community of innovation, collaboration, advocacy and education for efficient, affordable and scalable Edge AI technologies. With over 100 Fortune 500 technology companies, over 500,000 YouTube views, LinkedIn followers and Discord users and over 100,000 individuals taking tinyML classes worldwide, EDGE AI FOUNDATION unites diverse industry leaders, researchers and practitioners to drive collective progress and achieve breakthroughs that are solving the world's biggest challenges. For more information, visit edgeaifoundation.org. And experience EDGE AI LABS at edgeai.modelnova.ai.

