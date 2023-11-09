Embrace the Festive Season with Exclusive Product Offerings from Orientbell Tiles

New Delhi (India), November 9: As the festive season approaches, it’s time to add a touch of elegance and charm to your home decor. At Orientbell Tiles, we’re excited to be your partner in this creative journey! We’re here to help you transform your living spaces into dazzling abodes, reflecting the spirit of celebration. To make your task easier, we’ve curated a list of our top product offerings that will add a sparkle to your festive home.

DR PGVT Elegant Marble Gold Vein

Elevate your space with “Elegant Marble Gold Vein” Glazed Vitrified Tiles, boasting a glossy finish, generous 600×1200 mm size, and a timeless marble design. Ideal for bathrooms, living rooms, high-traffic areas, and more.

Starts from: MRP Rs 74/sq.ft

ODM MOROCCAN 3X3 EC GREY MULTI

Enhance your home’s ambiance with ODM Moroccan 3×3 EC Grey Multi Ceramic Tiles. Their matte finish, mosaic-inspired Moroccan pattern, and versatile 300×300 mm dimensions make them suitable for a wide range of spaces, including bathrooms and outdoor areas.

Starts from: MRP Rs 59/sq.ft

ODM TABARKA EC RED

Enrich your living area with ODM Tabarka EC Red Ceramic Tiles. Featuring a stylish matte finish, a distinct stylized design, and a flexible 300×300 mm size, these tiles are well-suited for any space, be it a bathroom or an outdoor setting.

Starts from: MRP Rs 59/sq.ft

BHF Desert Marble Petal Beige HL FT

Elevate your space with Desert Marble Petal Beige HL FT Forever Tiles. Their timeless matte finish, exquisite marble design, and durable 600×600 mm size make them ideal for a wide range of spaces, from bathrooms to high-traffic areas and outdoor settings.

Starts from: MRP Rs 66/sq.ft

DR Decor Portuguese Art Multi

Discover the versatility of DR Decor Portuguese Art Multi Glazed Vitrified Tiles, featuring a stunning Moroccan design, matte finish, and a spacious 600×1200 mm size, suitable for a range of settings, from bathrooms to commercial spaces.

Starts from: MRP Rs 74/sq.ft

TL Moroccan 4X4 Beige Multi

Transform your space with TL Moroccan 4X4 Beige Multi Ceramic Tiles. Featuring a matte finish, intricate Moroccan design, and a durable 400×400 mm size, they are the ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor applications, from commercial spaces to pools and pathways.

Starts from MRP Rs 78/sq.ft

Explore these amazing choices by visiting our website https://www.orientbell.com/ or your nearest Orientbell Tiles store.

This festive season, let your home shine with Orientbell Tiles. We look forward to being a part of your celebration and helping you create spaces that reflect your style and personality.

About Orientbell Tiles:

Orientbell Tiles (www.orientbell.com) is one of India’s leading tile brands and has been manufacturing & marketing tiles for the last 45 years (since 1977). It has as a brand evolved to cater to the 21st century, where innovation and sustainability lie at the core of its mission – whether it is products like Anti-viral Tiles, Anti-Static Tiles, Germfree Forever Tiles and Cool Tiles or service offerings like Trialook, Quicklook, and OBL Connect that leverage digital to simplify the tile buying process. It has 3 factories at Sikanderabad (Noida, UP), Dora (Near Baroda, Guj) and Hoskote (Near Bengaluru, Ktk) to service key markets. Products from these factories & JVs are distributed through a network of 2,000+ channel partners and 285+ Orientbell Tile boutiques.

