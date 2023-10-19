Embracing the 'Fit India' Vision: Padma Bhushan Padmashri Bachendri Pal and 13 Seasoned Mountaineers to Conquer 16,500 ft Bailey's Trail

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 19: In a splendid display of audacity and aspiration, the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), in a harmonious alliance with the venerable Indian Army and the esteemed Ministry of Tourism, unfurled the grand spectacle known as the 'Fit@50+ Summits and Steering Wheels' expedition. This 18-day Himalayan odyssey, a veritable symphony of resilience and valor, is gracing the awe-inspiring landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh from the 11th of October to the 28th of October, 2023.

Under the luminous leadership of the illustrious mountaineer, a recipient of the coveted Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, the venerable Bachendri Pal, the expedition is destined to be a mesmerizing fusion of arduous trekking and intrepid off-roading amidst the remote recesses of Arunachal Pradesh. Embarking upon a journey spanning approximately 550 kilometers, the ceremonious flag-off took place on the 12th of October from the quaint town of Dirang.

Inspired by the Fit India Movement, a visionary initiative inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the concept of endorsing physical activity amongst women aged 50 and above was a brilliant seed sown within the imaginative realms of Bachendri Pal's mind.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi envisioned India's hinterlands be transformed into vibrant villages complete with culture and eco-tourism coupled with a tinge of adventure as well. Not to forget the Fit@50+ initiative is in accordance with Modiji's border tourism initiative as well.

With the expedition midway, as the team has already successfully completed its first major trek to a height of 10,300 feet, we hope the senior and experienced mountaineers will go for the kill at the Bailey's trail which is situated at a height of 16,500 feet. The climb will begin on the 22nd of October 2023 and will last till the 29th of the same month. We are certain, it will create history in a unique sort of way that will serve as an example of many other such Odysseies in the years to come.

