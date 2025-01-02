Emerald Finance Finalizes Allotment of 10 Lakh Equity Shares, Raising Rs. 10 Cr

PNN

Chandigarh [India], January 2: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), has successfully completed the allotment of 10,00,000 equity shares at Rs100 per share, including a premium of Rs90 per share, as part of its preferential issue. This milestone follows shareholder and regulatory approvals, including the in-principle nod from BSE Limited on December 27, 2024.

The company has allotted shares to various non-promoter entities, including prominent names:

* Minerva Ventures Fund: A Mauritius-based Foreign Portfolio Investor, allotted 5,00,000 shares.

* Rajesh Jain: Allotted 30,000 shares, he was one of the founding partners of KPMG in India, served KPMG in both India and Africa, and also held the position of Head-Markets at Walker Chandiok LLP.

Other allottees include:

* Amartara Rondo Packaging Industries LLP: Allotted 2,00,000 shares.

* Sonam Dharia: Allotted 1,00,000 shares.

* Lalit Jain: Allotted 50,000 shares.

* Arwa Umesh: Allotted 50,000 shares.

* Monika Agarwal: Allotted 25,000 shares.

* Sonali Gupta: Allotted 25,000 shares.

* Aashima Agarwal: Allotted 20,000 shares.

The issuance increases the company's fully paid-up equity share capital from Rs32.78 Cr to Rs33.78 Cr, bolstering its financial strength and enabling the execution of strategic growth initiatives.

Commenting on the Development Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald FinanceLimited expressed, "The successful completion of this allotment demonstrates the confidence of our stakeholders and provides a strong foundation to accelerate our growth initiatives. This capital infusion will enable us to expand our offerings, particularly in the Employee Welfare Administration (EWA) services segment, which we provide to various companies.

Aligned with our vision to expand offerings and serve retail customers, we have also developed a salary advance solution in partnership with employers. This solution offers short-term loans, conveniently repaid through salary deductions, reflecting our commitment to empowering customers with seamless financial solutions and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor