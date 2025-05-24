Emerald Finance Reports 246% YoY Surge in Q4 FY25 Net Profit

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 and FY25.

Q4 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 4.60 Cr, YoY growth of 127.45%

- EBITDA of Rs 3.60 Cr, YoY growth of 195.44%

- Net Profit of Rs 2.16 Cr, YoY growth of 246.21%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 47.03%, YoY growth of 1,613 Bps

- EPS of Rs 0.63, YoY growth of 202.42%

FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 13.47 Cr, YoY growth of 81.44%

- EBITDA of Rs 10.82 Cr, YoY growth of 113.08%

- Net Profit of Rs 6.44 Cr, YoY growth of 114.36%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 47.83%, YoY growth of 735 Bps

- EPS of Rs 1.87, YoY growth of 87.16%

Q4 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 6.50 Cr, YoY growth of 66.44%

- EBITDA of Rs 4.53 Cr, YoY growth of 117.02%

- Net Profit of Rs 2.65 Cr, YoY growth of 132.99%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 40.80%, YoY growth of 1,165 Bps

- EPS of Rs 0.77, YoY growth of 103.45%

FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 21.63 Cr, YoY growth of 61.94%

- EBITDA of Rs 15.07 Cr, YoY growth of 114.56%

- Net Profit of Rs 8.89 Cr, YoY growth of 114.83%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 41.09%, YoY growth of 1,012 Bps

- EPS of Rs 2.57, YoY growth of 87.40%

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "FY25 was a year of strong progress for Emerald Finance, marked by robust financial performance and strategic momentum. The year concluded with a solid Q4, as income grew across interest and fee-based streams, and margins improved on the back of operational efficiency and disciplined cost control.

We maintained a Zero NPA throughout the year, underscoring the strength of our credit underwriting and risk management practices. Our EWA platform gained significant traction in Q4, with 62 corporate clients signed during the financial year and onboarded by year-end. This reinforces the increasing relevance of our salary advance solution in today's dynamic workforce environment.

We are well-positioned amid India's fintech transformation, driven by rising credit demand, financial inclusion, and digital adoption. Our strategy focuses on retail and MSME lending, digital innovation, and strong partnerships. We aim to scale our EWA platform, expand SME and invoice discounting services, and grow across 200+ cities, targeting 250 corporate partners by March 2026 with our digital-first approach. Backed by experienced leadership and investors, we remain committed to delivering scalable, inclusive financial solutions that meet India's evolving needs."

Q4 FY25 Key Business Highlights of Emerald Finance Limited

Fund Raise

- Allotted 24 secured, unlisted, unrated, redeemable non-convertible debentures at Rs5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs1.20 Cr, on a private placement basis.

- Allotted 7,65,090 equity shares at Rs131 each (face value Rs10, premium Rs121), increasing fully paid-up equity share capital from Rs33.78 Cr to Rs34.54 Cr. Investors include promoters, Saint Capital Fund (Mauritius), Mr. Rajesh Jain (Founding Partner, KPMG in India & Africa), and Mr. Vishnu Sultania (Advisor to the UN, among India's top 100 CFOs), reinforcing confidence in the company's growth and digital lending strategy.

Added New Clients for Early-Wage Access program

- Onboarded 20 corporates in Q4 FY25 for Early Wage Access, a salary advance solution that enables employees to access a portion of their earned salary throughout the month, with recovery via salary deduction.

