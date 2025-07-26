Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation Leads Blood Donation Camp in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: In a remarkable display of public spirit and solidarity, more than 200 donors participated in a blood donation camp organized by the Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation at Country Club, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The camp, held on Tuesday, brought together individuals from all walks of life with one shared goal — to help save lives.

Led by Foundation Directors Mr. Mahendra Turakhia Ji & Mr. Bobby Siddhu, the event was a well-planned and smoothly executed initiative. From donor registration to health screening and post-donation care, every step was handled with professional precision and warmth.

The camp was further honored by the presence of MLA Dr. Bharathi Lavekar, who visited the site and applauded the Foundation's efforts. “This is a great example of how local leadership and community participation can work hand in hand. Donating blood is a simple act, but its impact is profound. I'm truly moved by the number of people who came forward today,” she said.

Participants were offered free medical check-ups, healthy refreshments, and certificates of appreciation. Most importantly, they left knowing that their contributions could make the difference between life and death for someone in need.

A central force behind the event, Mr. Mahendra Turakhia Ji, brings not just professional expertise but a deep social conscience to every project. A Chartered Accountant with over four decades of experience in finance, taxation, and governance, he is equally respected for his tireless work in the social sector.

Mr. Mahendra Turakhia Ji has long been involved in community-focused initiatives, including undertrial welfare, slum rehabilitation, minority rights, and financial literacy. His ability to combine structured planning with grassroots sensitivity has made him a unique and effective leader in both business and social reform circles.

As Director of the Foundation, Mr. Mahendra Turakhia Ji believes that the power to change society lies within its citizens.

“When over 200 people come together not for gain, but to give — that's the spirit that drives real change. Blood donation isn't just a medical act, it's a moral responsibility. We're grateful to every single donor who chose to show up and serve humanity,” he said.

Beyond healthcare, the Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation is also making bold strides in sports and youth development. Mr. Mahendra Turakhia Ji, Mr. Bobby Siddhu, and Tajamul Islam—a celebrated national kickboxing champion—jointly founded the Emerging Bharat Sports Academy in Malad West, Mumbai, with Tajamul Islam serving as the Head Coach. The academy currently trains over 1300+ students, promoting discipline, athleticism, and self-confidence among youth.

The Foundation has already conducted inspiring sports events across Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar, Bandipora, and Mumbai Juhu, offering young athletes a platform to compete, grow, and thrive. These efforts reinforce the Foundation's commitment to empowering India's future through both social welfare and sports excellence.

The Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation has been instrumental in driving health and social campaigns across India. From organizing blood donation drives to supporting youth through grassroots sports and para-athlete recognition, the Foundation consistently works to promote inclusivity, dignity, and access.

With growing momentum and public support, the Foundation plans to expand its outreach to more cities and underserved communities in the coming months. Events like these are not just about statistics — they are about building a culture of empathy, awareness, and active citizenship.

In the words of one volunteer, “Today, Mumbai bled with purpose — and in that, there is strength.”

