Emerging Talent in Indo-Western Fashion; Nidhi Kumar Wins Prestigious Award in National Designer Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra), January 16: Nidhi Kumar, the visionary entrepreneur and creative force behind Label Nidhi Kumar, has been honored with the esteemed “Emerging Talent in Indo-Western Fashion” award at the National Designer Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the fashion industry and her commitment to promoting indigenous textiles and artisans.

Nidhi Kumar, a prominent figure in the world of fashion, is the creative force behind Label Nidhi Kumar. Born in Lucknow, Nidhi Kumar started her entrepreneurial journey in 2016, establishing her boutique with the aspiration of bringing her unique vision to the fashion industry. The daughter of Col Som Prakasha and the wife of Capt Nishant Kumar, Nidhi Kumar has made significant strides in the industry, creating a brand that reflects her passion, dedication, and commitment to the art of fashion. Label Nidhi Kumar, since its inception in 2016, has become synonymous with exquisite designs and quality craftsmanship, showcasing Nidhi Kumar’s distinctive style and vision.

In 2016, Nidhi Kumar embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by establishing her boutique, Label Nidhi Kumar, in a modest 300 sqft shop with just one sewing machine and two Benarasi fabrics. As the first entrepreneur in her family, she faced the challenges of demonetization and the COVID-19 pandemic, making the initial years of her business a true test of resilience. Despite the hurdles, her dedication and hard work have led to the expansion of her boutique to a spacious 1300 sqft shop with 12 skilled workers. Customers appreciate and love her exquisite creations, reflecting her passion for the art of fashion.

Nidhi Kumar acknowledges the unwavering support of her family, particularly her husband, Capt Nishant Kumar, and their daughter. They have been her pillars of strength, standing by her during challenging times and motivating her to pursue and achieve her dreams. Her husband’s constant encouragement and assistance have played a pivotal role in her success.

Deeply rooted in the belief that our country’s cultural heritage is rich and diverse, Nidhi Kumar envisions contributing to the promotion of local artisans and textiles through her work. She advocates for the “Vocal for Local” initiative, emphasizing the importance of supporting indigenous craftsmanship and textiles.

Nidhi Kumar’s exceptional talent and dedication to her craft have earned her the prestigious “Emerging Talent in Indo-Western Fashion” award at the National Designer Awards 2023. This accolade is a testament to her commitment to excellence and her significant impact on the fashion industry.

Inspired by the words of Sabyasachi Sathpathy, Nidhi Kumar conveys a simple yet powerful message to aspiring individuals, especially her daughter – “Work hard and follow your heart; success will follow.”

Nidhi Kumar’s success story is an inspiration to aspiring designers and entrepreneurs, showcasing the transformative power of passion, dedication, and a commitment to promoting the richness of India’s cultural heritage.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor