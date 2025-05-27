Emirates Holding Group & MOVe (Moda Orama) Launch "Emirartes luxury Show - Eternal Runway" in Dubai - A Signature Fashion Showcase

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Dubai [UAE], May 27: Emirates Holding Group Dubai, in partnership with MOVe (Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), a fashion and lifestyle division of Rose Merc Ltd. India, proudly announces the launch of "Eternal Runway"the inaugural edition of an exclusive fashion showcase under the esteemed Emirates Luxury Show brand. The event will take place on 4th July 2025 at the Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai.

The Emirates Luxury Show is a flagship platform owned by Emirates Holding Group (Events Division), a UAE-based luxury and lifestyle conglomerate. Eternal Runway will mark its grand debut as a signature IP under this platform, reinforcing Dubai's growing prominence on the global fashion map. A Global Fashion Gateway Eternal Runway is a bold step toward bridging creative markets between India and the Middle East. Conceptualized by MOVe, the show will feature a fusion of international celebrity designers and emerging Indian talentoffering them an opportunity to shine before fashion buyers, media, influencers, and luxury industry leaders from the GCC and beyond.

Strategic Collaborations & Creative Leadership

The event unites a powerhouse of talent and visionaries:

* Emirates Holding Group leads as the host and curator under the Emirates Luxury Show umbrella.

* Shakir Shaikh, renowned for his direction at major fashion weeks, will serve as the official Show Director.

While we are in advance discussions with several International and Indian designers, reputed celebrity designers like Ken Ferns has confirmed to headline the show with a new collection designed specifically for the Middle Eastern market. Likewise another celebrity designer, Shavan Kumar, has also confirmed his participation in the event. As also, another Indian designer Sam with his brand Mirror of Magazine will showcase his innovatively reimagined denim collection for the first time in Dubai.

Amongst the list of celebrities invited to the show, to walk as show stoppers for the showcasing designers, are: Terence Lewis, Shibani Kashyap, Eijaz Khan, Shweta Sharda, Nehal Chudasama, Nyra Banerjee, Meghana Naidu, Ritu Shivpuri, Shawar Ali. Further collaborations with global fashion influencers and designers are in progress, ensuring a rich, trendsetting showcase.

A Touring Fashion Phenomenon

Following its Dubai debut, Eternal Runway will travel across the Middle East and Europe:

* Middle East Tour: Oman (Oct 2025), Saudi (Feb 2026), Bahrain (May 2026), Qatar (Nov 2026), Kuwait (Mar 2027), Jordan (Jul 2027)

* Europe Tour: Cannes (Feb 2026), Milan (Feb 2027)

Grooming the Future In addition, Emirates Holding & MOVe will inaugurate a Model Training & Grooming Academy in Dubai, committed to nurturing aspiring talent and promoting professional standards in the region's fashion industry.

Leadership Quotes

Hanif Shaikh, Founder & Chairman, Emirates Holding Group, stated:

"The Emirates Luxury Show is more than a fashion platformit's a celebration of creativity, culture, and commerce that resonates with the evolving luxury narrative of the Middle East. Eternal Runway is a monumental step in showcasing global visionaries alongside India's rising stars."

Sudhir Padiyar, Founder, MOVe (Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), said:

"Launching this IP in Dubai is a dream realized. With strong backing from Rose Merc Ltd. and Emirates Holding Group, we're opening new doors for Indian fashion talent to thrive on an international stage. The response to our inaugural edition has been overwhelming and inspiring."

Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director, Rose Merc Ltd., added:

"This marks a significant milestone for our fashion ambitions across the GCC. Through Emirates Holding and MOVe, we are crafting timeless IPs that reflect sophistication, innovation, and cultural resonance."

About Emirates Holding Group

Emirates Holding Group is a UAE-based enterprise and part of Rose Merc Ltd Group shaping luxury and cultural narratives through high-impact platforms in fashion, real estate, and lifestyle sectors. Its flagship IP, Emirates Luxury Show, connects global creativity with regional elegance.

About MOVe (Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd.)

A fashion and lifestyle subsidiary of Rose Merc Ltd., MOVe focuses on curating international fashion experiences, nurturing design talent, and driving IP-driven ventures across global markets.

Also Announcing:

Emirates Real Estate Awards 2025 - From India's Skyline to Dubai's Spotlight

Taking place on the same evening, 4th July 2025 at Marriott Al Jaddaf, Emirates Real Estate Awards will honor excellence and innovation across the real estate sector. Organized by Emirates Holding and Rose Merc Ltd., and supported by Global Shadow, property coverage and Khaleej Times, the event will spotlight developers, agents, and thought leaders reshaping India and Dubai's urban future.

Title Sponsor: J Prime Buildcon (Mumbai)

Powered by: Emperia by Dhiraj Manjeri (Mumbai)

To elevate the evening, a celebrity fashion show will seamlessly blend luxury with real estate prestige.

Award Highlights Include:

* Developer of the Year

* Best Residential/Commercial Projects

* Green Development Award

* Real Estate Leader of the Year

* Women in Real Estate Leadership

...and more.

Join the Legacy. Nominate | Sponsor | Shine

Press Conference & Model Auditions Successfully Held at The Agenda, Media City on 25th May 2025.

The official press conference and model auditions for Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway and Emirates Real Estate Awards were successfully held at The Agenda, Media City. The event was supported by Sherif Thomas and the dynamic Fashion Factor team with Elena Postachi, who played a pivotal role in curating a seamless experience for media and aspiring models. The gathering marked a significant milestone in the lead-up to the main event, drawing attention from industry leaders, influencers, and press representatives.

H.H. Sheikha Aisha bint Saud Al Qasimi graced the press conference with her presence and commended the organisers for their visionary initiative. She will also be one of the esteemed chief guests at the main event on 4th July 2025 - The Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway and the Emirates Real Estate Awards, to be held at the Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai.

