EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED Takes Home the Indian Iconic Gypsum Company of the Year Award at Indian Icon Awards 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED, a trailblazer in the building construction industry with its innovative gypsum plastering solutions, has been honoured with the prestigious Indian Iconic Gypsum Company of the Year 2024 award at the Indian Icon Awards ceremony held at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

Founded by Siji PS (CEO), Shobha P.R (Chairperson), and Nithin H.V (Managing Director), EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED has redefined the plastering segment by introducing a revolutionary alternative to traditional cement and sand plastering. Their flagship product, Sarwinplast HD-MR Gypsum Plastering material, offers a complete plastering solution without the need for sand, cement, water curing, white cement, or wall care putty.

“We are thrilled to receive the Indian Iconic Gypsum Company of the Year award,” said Siji PS (CEO), Shobha P.R (Chairperson) of EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED. “At EMIYA, we are committed to innovation and sustainability in the construction sector. Our Sarwinplast HD-MR Gypsum Plastering material not only simplifies the plastering process but also delivers superior quality and finish, making it ideal for a wide range of internal plastering applications.”

EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED began its gypsum marketing journey in Kerala in 2012 and has since expanded its reach to cover entire South India, including Andaman, and parts of Middle India with various gypsum materials. With ambitious plans to penetrate the entire Indian market by the end of 2028, the company aims to establish itself as a leading provider of innovative gypsum solutions nationwide.

“We are grateful to the Indian Icon Awards for recognizing our efforts to revolutionize the construction industry,” added Nithin H.V, Managing Director of EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED. “This award is a testament to our dedication to providing sustainable and efficient solutions that contribute to the advancement of building practices.”

For more information about EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED and their innovative gypsum solutions, please contact them at +91 9747410514 or via email at emiyaentech@gmail.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Siji PS

Title: CEO

Phone: +91 9747410514

Email: emiyaentech@gmail.com

