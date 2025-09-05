Employability.life & Federation University join hands with SNU for future-ready programs for engineering, business & IT students

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Employability.life, a fully owned subsidiary of Federation University Australia, announces its strategic collaboration with Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata today with a landmark initiative to integrate Workplace readiness approach into its curriculum for students of BTech, BBA and BCA. The partnership will enable students to gain hands-on, work-simulated learning experiences integrated into their academic journey, ensuring they graduate with both knowledge and industry-ready skills before they enter into the evolving world of work.

As we mature our relationship, it will witness integrated transnational degree programs with high focus on work simulated curriculum framework with paid internships in Australia. The collaboration will also emphasise on shared vision in cross country education exposure, joint research and faculty exchanges.

While briefing about the collaboration, Paul Oppenheimer, Chief Operating Officer of Federation University Australia, said: 'This collaboration is a strong step towards shaping globally employable graduates. By combining Federation University's academic strength with SNU's innovative outlook and Employability.life's future of work pedagogy, we are ensuring students not only learn but also experience what workplaces demand, today and tomorrow'.

Prof Sanku Bose, Vice Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University expressed his exuberance on the alliance and highlighted education must go beyond the classroom and prepare students to excel in the real world.

Mr. Raja Dasgupta, CEO of Employability.life mentioned 'Our mission at Employability.life is to bridge the gap between education and employment through work-simulated learning. Federation & Employability.life's partnership with SNU ensures students gain the confidence, exposure and skills they need to succeed in global workplaces. Together, we are building gateways for students to go through learning and experiences in India and Australia'.

Employability.life, a fully owned subsidiary of Federation University Australia, is revolutionising education by integrating work-simulated learning with industry-aligned academic programs. This strategic partnership enhances opportunities for Indian students, preparing you for the future of work as well as offering a seamless gateway to global education and careers. You can gain future-ready skills and capabilities, earn credits toward selected degrees and access study and work opportunities in Australia. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, Federation University and Employability.life are shaping a new era of education where graduates are equipped with knowledge required to build their digital economy careers.

Federation University Australia is a 154-year-old public, multi-sector university based in Victoria, Australia. Featured in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Utilizes a cooperative (coop) education approach, combining academic learning with practical workplace experience. Aims to enhance students' employability by providing real-world skills alongside academic studies. Bridges the gap between academic theory and practical application. Prepares students for successful careers in their respective fields.

Sister Nivedita University (SNU), established under the aegis of Techno India Group Eastern India's largest and most respected educational conglomerate is dedicated to nurturing future-ready global citizens. Named after Sister Nivedita, the illustrious disciple of Swami Vivekananda, the university embodies her spirit of service, empowerment, and knowledge-driven nation-building.

SNU offers a wide spectrum of programs across Engineering, Management, Humanities, Sciences, Media, Law, Design, and Performing Arts, with a strong emphasis on research, innovation, and industry integration. Its academic philosophy rests on blending traditional wisdom with cutting-edge technology, enabling students to gain both intellectual depth and practical exposure.

With a vibrant campus in Kolkata and deep collaborations with global universities, industries, and research centers, SNU is shaping the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who will carry forward Bengal's legacy of excellence into the future

