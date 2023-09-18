EmpowerHER Summit Inspires Change and Collaboration in Empowering Women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: The EmpowerHER: Trade, Climate Change & Sustainability Summit, hosted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Women Empowerment Committee, concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impact on all participants held on Friday, September 15th, 2023, at NSCI, Worli, Mumbai, the event brought together leaders, advocates, and visionaries dedicated to women’s empowerment, climate change mitigation, and sustainability.

The EmpowerHER summit was a resounding success, providing a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration across diverse sectors. The event’s highlights included:

The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais, has consented to be the esteemed Chief Guest for the inaugural session.

Eminent speakers from various fields shared their insights, including Mr. Michael Shreuder, Deputy Principal Officer at the Consulate General of the United States of America, and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra’s Minister of Tourism, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship.

The Hon’ble Minister for Women And Child Development, Govt. of India, Ms. Smriti Irani, emphasised the national commitment to women’s welfare and development in her address.

The summit featured insightful sessions on topics such as Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Strategies for Sustainable Growth, and Sustainable Ventures. A few of the important speakers of the sessions were Ms Priya Nagaraj, CEO of Pune Knowledge Cluster, Ms Shipra Rana, MD Mesco Aerospace, and Prof Chandrika Parmakar, Associate Professor SPJMR.

The event was organized by the women empowerment commite of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce under the leadership of DR. Lalit Bhasion, President of IACC, Ms Rajyalaxmi Rao, President of Women Committee & Mr Pankaj Vora, General Secretary of IACC.

The Committee members of the women empowerment cell who were also part of the program were Ms. Ummehaani Khorakiwala, Ms Kussum Kaull, Ms Rashi Anand, Ms Rita Singh, Ms Kavita Parikh.

The EmpowerHER summit served as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and collaborations aimed at advancing women’s empowerment and sustainable development. It fostered connections between stakeholders, inspired innovative solutions, and ignited a collective commitment to positive change.

We would like to thank to all our partners and supporters, Khaitana & Co., Mr. Suresh Kotak, Nandi Seeds, MESCO Steel, New India Assurance Co. Ltd. and Global Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

IACC extends its heartfelt thanks to all attendees, speakers, sponsors, and collaborators for making the EmpowerHER summit a remarkable event.

