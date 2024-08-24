Empowering Business Connections: Dig Virtual Private Limited announces the Launch of its Website

SMPL

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], August 24: Dig Virtual Pvt Ltd, a B2B web platform designed to seamlessly connect businesses, officially launched its website, www.digvirtual.com , on June 19, 2024 at a grand event held at Hyatt Regency, Thrissur. Incepted in October 14, 2023, this platform is set to revolutionize the way businesses interact and collaborate, offering a comprehensive digital space for networking and growth. The launch ceremony was attended by distinguished business delegates from across India, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

The Chief Guest was Sri T S Pattabhiraman, the MD and Chairman of Kalayan Silks, and M.M.Sundaram MD of Tusker Paper Boxes Pvt Ltd was the special guest of honour and he gave us the first business subscription to start with. In the launch, the MD and other Directors of Dig Virtual introduced and launched the website with a vision to support all business people and also help businesses create business listings through the Dig Virtual Website.

Dig Virtual was formed with a vision to emerge as the premier B2B platform globally, recognized for unwavering trust and unparalleled reliability, and with a mission to revolutionize commerce, empowering businesses to thrive through continuous innovation and also empowering businesses with affordable B2B solutions for all.

Dig Virtual is a comprehensive B2B platform to streamline business interactions and drive growth. It functions by allowing businesses to create profiles, list their products or services, and connect with potential partners or clients. The platform supports detailed product listings, lead generation, and integrated messaging to facilitate seamless communication. Users can also filter searches, explore vendor profiles, and manage their business interactions through a user-friendly dashboard. The back-end is optimized for scalability, ensuring fast, secure transactions and data management.

Dig Virtual introduced a novel ideology to the B2B sector by integrating advertising capabilities that enable clients to promote their products and services to their target audience, thereby enhancing the visibility of their business operations. This approach facilitates improved market reach and supports the growth of their business activities. Its pricing structure is designed to be reasonable, encompassing all essential features, making the services accessible to any business entity, encapsulated in the concept of being "affordable to the unaffordable." Additionally, the brand incorporates all standard features of B2B operations for the benefit of its customers.

Dig Virtual's platform significantly enhances connections among retailers, wholesalers, exporters, manufacturers, resellers, individual bulk buyers, agents, and consultants for the trading of various goods and services, aligning with both B2B and partially B2C models. Dig Virtual empowers business professionals to discover new opportunities and fosters innovative connections among diverse business units via its web platform. Dig Virtual web platform is designed to be user-friendly and affordable for a wide range of customers, assisting business professionals in boosting sales and revenue.

Dig Virtual also offers business listings on its website starting at 200 plus GST, a basic plan that enables all business entities to create listings and share their business profiles as links for promotional purposes, allowing others to easily access and view their business profile catalogs.

For more information, please visit -

Website - https://www.digvirtual.com/

YouTube link: https://youtube.com/@digvirtualprivatelimited?si=s25_XjR55m6KaA90

